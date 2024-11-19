Autozone To Release First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings December 10, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, (NYSE: AZO), the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas, will release results for its first quarter ended Saturday, November 23, 2024, before open on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. Additionally, the Company will host a one-hour call on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET), to discuss the results of the quarter. This call is being webcast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone's website at and clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode 205511. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 51442 through December 24, 2024.

About AutoZone:

As of August 31, 2024, the Company had 6,432 stores in the U.S., 794 in Mexico and 127 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,353.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through , and our commercial customers can make purchases through . Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through . We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through . AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

Contact Information:

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, ...

Media: Jennifer Hughes at (901) 495-6022, ...