Chemung Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
Date
11/19/2024 4:31:04 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELMIRA, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CHMG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on January 2, 2025, to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 19, 2024.
Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.8 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 31 offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full-service community bank with full trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance.
This press release may be found at
Category: Financial
Source: Chemung Financial Corp
Contact:
Scott T. Heffner
Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing
(607) 737-3706
...
MENAFN19112024004107003653ID1108903892
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.