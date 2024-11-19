Uniti Group Inc. To Present At The Bofa Securities 2024 Leveraged Finance Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Senior Vice President, Chief Officer and Treasurer, Paul Bullington, and Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to present at the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 9:30 AM EST on December 3, 2024 in Boca Raton, FL.

You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti's Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com . The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2024, Uniti owns approximately 144,000 fiber route miles, 8.7 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at .

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

...

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

...

