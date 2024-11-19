عربي


52 Attorneys Named To Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers List


11/19/2024 4:16:45 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin and Rudman announced today that 52 attorneys have been named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers list for their excellence in legal work. All the attorneys were selected by their peers as being among the best attorneys in the region in the following categories.

Bankruptcy and Workout
 Joseph S.U. Bodoff

Business Law
 Neal F. Splaine

Civil Law Litigation
 Laura M. Kelly
John J. McGivney
Michael D. Riseberg

Commercial Litigation
 Michael F. Connolly
Theodore Folkman

Construction
 Jason A. Webber

Corporate Law
 Ariadna Caulfield
Christine Parise Cordes
David M. Shamberger
David Wittmann

Education
 Elizabeth M. Sullivan

Elder Law
 Steven M. Cohen
Lauren E. DeMatteo
Jessica A. Demmerly
Lisa M. Neeley

Family Law
 Lisa M. Cukier
David M. Friedman
Susan B. Grandis
Courtney D. Greenberg
Sara E. Kitaeff
Theresa A. Roeder
Ana E. Schwarz
Jared D. Spinelli
Meredith A. Stratford

Insurance
 Kara A. Loridas

Labor and Employment
 Jeffrey A. Dretler
Denise I. Murphy

Land Use/Environmental
 Tyler M. Franklin
Glenn A. Wood

Real Estate
 Paul L. Baccari
Samuel E. DeLuca
James H. Greene
Andrew H. Kara
Michael J. Novaria
Joseph R. Tarby III
Andrea Y. Toulouse

Tax Law
 Matthew R. Joyce

Trusts and Estates
 Stephanie Addeo
Matthew A. Berlin
Jared A. Bishop
Steven M. Carr
Allison L. Collins
Marlee S. Cowan
Karen P. D'Antuono
Kristin N.G. Dzialo
Dana F. Lewis
Lynn E. O'Brien
Jay M. Pabian
Robert A. Vigoda
Donna M. White

About Rubin and Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 90 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web:

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal

Kristen Weller

Blumenthal & Associates

Chief Marketing & Growth Officer

617.879.1511

617.330.7189

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Rubin and Rudman

PR Newswire

