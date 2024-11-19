Codexis To Participate In Piper Sandler 36Th Annual Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, today announced the Company will attend the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, being held December 3-5, 2024, in New York, New York.

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 11:00 am ET. A live webcast of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, . A replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing that leverages its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO SynthesisTM manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis' unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit .

