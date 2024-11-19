Iotecha Unveils The Sniffer Litetm: A Scalable, Cost-Effective Solution For EV Charging Protocol Diagnostics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CRANBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IoTecha Corp, a leader in electric vehicle charging and grid integration technology, announced the launch of the Sniffer LiteTM, the newest addition to its SnifferTM Portfolio. IoTecha is the original developer of non-invasive, no man-in-the-middle protocol analyzers, solving critical challenges in EV charging communication by providing real-time, low-level analysis without interfering with the signal flow. The Sniffer LiteTM extends this capability by offering essential protocol diagnostics at a competitive price, enabling businesses to monitor, detect, and resolve EV charging communication issues effectively. It complements IoTecha's comprehensive Sniffer Portfolio, which includes the Original SnifferTM for advanced diagnostics and the Embedded SnifferTM for large-scale testing across multiple vehicles or chargers.The Sniffer LiteTM captures and analyzes real-time data for key EV charging protocols, including ISO/IEC 15118 and DIN 70121, giving businesses critical insights into charging station interactions. With this real-time monitoring capability, companies can quickly detect communication errors, protocol misalignments, and failed message exchanges, enabling faster and more efficient troubleshooting. This streamlined approach helps ensure that EV charging networks operate smoothly, minimizing downtime and enhancing the reliability of charging infrastructure.One of the standout features of the Sniffer LiteTM is its upgradeability. Users can start with high-level diagnostics and, as their needs evolve, seamlessly upgrade to the full Original SnifferTM without the need for new hardware. This upgrade provides access to low-level physical layer diagnostics and SLAC signal strength analysis, ensuring that businesses can scale their diagnostic capabilities as needed, all while maintaining cost-effectiveness.IoTecha's Sniffer product line is recognized for delivering innovative solutions that address the growing complexity of EV charging communications. With the introduction of the Sniffer LiteTM, businesses can now access a scalable, cost-effective diagnostics tool that supports reliable, high-performance charging operations.For more information on the Sniffer LiteTM and the full Sniffer portfolio, please visitAbout IoTecha CorpIoTecha Corp is a global leader in smart charging solutions for electric vehicles. Its IoTTM platform provides seamless communication between EVs, charging stations, and the grid, powering thousands of EV chargers across Europe and North America and supporting advanced features like Plug and Charge and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities.

