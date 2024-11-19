TABNET Hosts Year-End Networking And Business Development Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TABNET , a premier organization dedicated to fostering networking and business development, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Year-End Networking and Business Development Event. This gathering promises a valuable opportunity for professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and expand their networks as the year draws to a close.The event will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at the Türkevi Center in New York City. Beginning at 6:30 PM, attendees will have the chance to network with a diverse group of professionals across multiple industries."We are excited to bring together professionals from different industries for our Year-End Networking and Business Development Event," said Omer Kalafatoglu, President of TABNET. "This event offers a unique platform for individuals to expand their networks, exchange ideas, and build valuable business connections. We look forward to an inspiring and productive evening."In addition to networking, the event will feature the introduction of TABNET's new job board platform, designed to connect job seekers with leading Turkish-owned businesses and TABNET member companies. "Our new platform is a bridge between talent and opportunity, enabling companies to post job openings and helping professionals find their next great role within our community," said Dennis Oz, Founder of in30media . "We are thrilled to launch this service and strengthen the ties within our professional network."The evening will also include an opportunity for sponsors to share their impact and connect with attendees. This year's event is proudly supported by our valued sponsors whose support helps us make this event possible.Don't miss this opportunity to engage with industry leaders, broaden your professional network, and discover TABNET's exciting new platform. With limited space available, be sure to reserve your spot soon. For more information please visit . We look forward to welcoming you to an evening of growth, connection, and opportunity!Event Details:Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024Time: 6:30 PMVenue: Türkevi Center, New York, NY 10017

