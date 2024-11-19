KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP MANAGING PRINCIPAL STEPHEN KAUFMAN NAMED “LEGAL VISIONARY” BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stephen J. Kaufman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boutique and law firm Kaufman Group announced today that Principal Stephen Kaufman has been recognized by Los Angeles Times as“Legal Visionary,” as highlighted in a special supplement that published earlier this week.“Being recognized as a visionary is not only a reflection of exceptional skill, but also underscores each attorney's commitment to excellence, thought leadership and impactful contributions to both their clients and the broader legal community,” states the publisher.“Stephen Kaufman founded Kaufman Legal Group in 1996 and is a recognized authority in campaign finance and election law,” states the profile.“He represents a diverse clientele, including elected officials, corporations, PACs and nonprofit organizations, focusing on campaign finance, election and governmental ethics.“A frequent author and speaker, he has received numerous accolades, including being named one of California's top attorneys,” Los Angeles Times continues.“Kaufman's recent work includes advising prominent political figures in major elections and advocating for statewide ballot measures and ensuring compliance with campaign regulations.”Kaufman has earned an array of accolades over his prominent career, most recently being named a 2025 Best Lawyer in America by Best Lawyers.

