TWO HILL FARRER PARTNERS NAMED“LEGAL VISIONARIES” BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner Kevin Brogan and Managing Attorney Dean Dennis have been recognized by Los Angeles Times as“Legal Visionaries,” highlighted in a special supplement.“Being recognized as a visionary is not only a reflection of exceptional skill, but also underscores each attorney's commitment to excellence, thought leadership and impactful contributions to both their clients and the broader community,” states the publisher.“Kevin Brogan specializes in eminent domain, inverse condemnation and real property litigation, representing clients ranging from multinational corporations to individual owners of shopping centers, hotels and unique properties,” the profile states.“He contributes to the American Bar Association's book,“The Law of Eminent Domain,” and enjoys substantial trial experience in both state and federal courts. Inducted as a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, Brogan is consistently listed in Best Lawyers in America.”An active member of the community, Mr. Brogan chairs the Board of Directors of Children's Hospital Los Angeles and has served as a member of its Foundation Board of Trustees since 2011.Dean Dennis specializes in eminent domain and land use disputes.“He represents California landowners in complex cases involving zoning, property rights and environmental regulations, including the California Coastal Act and Environmental Quality Act,” according to his profile.“Dennis has argued several landmark cases before California's Courts of Appeal and Supreme Court. Notable successes include securing 180% and 700% above appraised compensation for landowners in the Intuit Dome project and winning 186% more in a shopping center condemnation case.”Mr. Dennis was recently recognized as a“Leading Dealmaker in America” by Lawdragon. Both Mr. Brogan and Mr. Dennis were named Best Lawyers in America by Best Lawyers.

