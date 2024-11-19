Pro Touch Physical Therapy Announces Charity Walk to Fight Hunger

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The leading physical therapy also unveiled its new website and expanded its hours to enhance services and community engagement.

Cranford, NJ , Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProTouch Physical Therapy Clinic is hosting a charity walk to fight hunger on November 23, 2024. The event will occur at Nomahegan Park in Cranford, NJ, on Saturday, starting at 10 AM and concluding at 12 PM. Pro Touch Physical Therapy is organizing the charity walk to fight hunger, demonstrating its dedication to giving back to the community.







Pro Touch Physical Therapy

Participants are encouraged to bring donations of canned goods, non-perishable items, socks, warm clothing, and cash. The first 25 people to register will receive a free event t-shirt, with additional shirts available for purchase at $25. All donations will support a local shelter that aids families in need.

In addition, ProTouch Physical Therapy Clinic has launched its new website to provide patients with an enhanced online experience for accessing top-notch physical therapy services. The new website features user-friendly navigation and comprehensive information about the clinic's services, specialties, and patient resources.

Patients can now easily learn about treatments like pre-surgical rehab , sport injury rehabilitation services , and therapies for conditions such as sciatica, handled by experienced Sciatica relief specialists . The website also provides educational resources, appointment scheduling, and information about insurance and billing, making it a one-stop platform for all patient needs.

"Our goal is to make high-quality physical therapy accessible and convenient for everyone in Cranford and surrounding areas," said a Pro Touch Physical Therapy representative. "By launching our new website and extending our hours to include Saturdays, we are taking significant steps to meet the needs of our patients."

The clinic also announced that it is extending its hours to Saturdays from 8 AM to 1 PM to better serve the community. The extended hours aim to accommodate patients with busy schedules and provide more opportunities to receive personalized care from skilled physical therapists.

The Saturday hours from 8 AM to 1 PM are especially beneficial for those who cannot visit during the weekdays. The move underscores the clinic's understanding of the community's needs and efforts to provide flexible scheduling options.

Pro Touch Physical Therapy offers various services, including innovative treatments like Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) Therapy and the Schroth Method for Scoliosis. These cutting-edge therapies are part of the clinic's efforts to provide the most effective treatments.

As a leading physical therapy clinic , Pro Touch Physical Therapy stands out for its personalized approach and emphasis on patient education. The clinic highlights the importance of understanding each patient's needs and tailoring treatment plans accordingly. This patient-centric approach has earned them a reputation for excellence in the community.

Patients interested in learning more about the clinic's services or scheduling an appointment can visit the new website at ProTouch Physical Therapy Clini or call (908) 325-6556.

About Pro Touch Physical Therapy

Pro Touch Physical Therapy is a premier physical therapy clinic located in Cranford, NJ. It offers a wide range of services to help patients regain mobility and improve their quality of life. The clinic focuses on personalized care and utilizes advanced techniques to provide effective treatment plans.

Media Contact

Pro Touch Physical Therapy

570 S Ave E Building G, Suite C Cranford, NJ 07016

(908) 325-6556





















