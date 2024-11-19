AMERICAN PLACE CASINO EARNS 2024 TOP WORKPLACE AND CULTURE EXCELLENCE HONORS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces 2024 Recognizes American Place Casino in its first year of operation as one of the top workplaces

- Vice President and General Manager, Jeff BabinskiWAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Place Casino is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune. This prestigious accolade also comes with an exceptional honor: the Culture Excellence Award, underscoring the casino's dedication to fostering a thriving, engaged, and empowered team.The awards, published on TopWorkplaces , are based entirely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey conducted earlier this year. 76.7% of American Place Casino's 589 team members participated in the survey, sharing their candid insights into the workplace environment. Their responses highlighted standout areas such as employee engagement, empowerment, and respect, driving the organization's selection among Chicagoland's finest.American Place ranked #49 out of 53 recognized organizations in the midsize category (250-999 employees) from a pool of 92 entries-an extraordinary accomplishment for a company that opened its doors in February 2023.Vice President and General Manager, Jeff Babinski, expressed immense pride in this recognition:"This is an incredible opportunity to showcase why American Place Casino is the best place to work. Our team members make this recognition possible through their unwavering dedication, friendly service, and commitment to excellence. While we're thrilled with this achievement, we remain focused on continuous improvement to make American Place the best it can be for everyone."The survey highlighted key cultural strengths at American Place Casino, including:Engaged Team Members: Employees are motivated and feel invested in their roles.Empowered to Execute: Team members feel trusted and equipped to take ownership of their work.Respected & Supported: A culture of inclusivity, respect, and teamwork ensures everyone's voice is heard.These results affirm American Place Casino's commitment to creating an outstanding workplace that prioritizes the well-being, development, and satisfaction of every team member ."This recognition reflects the incredible culture we've built together," Babinski added. "It's a testament to the passion and dedication of our team, who help us deliver a world-class experience every day. We couldn't be prouder of this milestone and look forward to celebrating this achievement throughout the year!"American Place Casino's leadership is committed to acting on team feedback to drive even greater success. With a focus on inclusivity, growth opportunities, and a safe, engaging work environment, the organization is set to continue its upward trajectory as a top employer and community partner.For more information about American Place Casino and its career opportunities, visit americanplace.

