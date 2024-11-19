VRM Mortgage Services Wins 2024 MBA Residential Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion Leadership Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VRM Mortgage Services Logo

MBA current Chair of the Board of Directors, Laura Escobar, and VRM Mortgage Services Director of Marketing, Brittany White

VRM Mortgage Services Wins MBA's 2024 Diversity Leadership Award for Advancing Inclusion and Empowerment

- Dr. Cheryl Travis-Johnson, COO of VRM Mortgage ServicesCARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vendor Resource Management, Inc., dba VRM Mortgage Services, (VRM), was recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) as a 2024 Residential Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Leadership Award winner at MBA's 2024 Annual Convention & Expo held October 27 – 30 in Denver, Colorado. The annual awards recognize MBA members for their leadership efforts in DEI in three categories: organizational diversity and inclusion, market outreach strategies, and non-lender.VRM was one of six 2024 MBA Residential Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leadership Award recipients and was recognized as a Market Outreach Strategies Non-Lender Award winner for its work with Council for Inclusion in Financial Services, Inc (CIFS), an organization dedicated to increasing awareness with the financial services industry of the social and economic benefits of multiculturalism in employment and supplier utilization, while also launching initiatives that promote financial literacy to help all Americans understand how to grow their personal wealth.“This year's awards cycle was another competitive year as we received numerous applications from member companies highlighting their DEI efforts and programs. This year's residential DEI Leadership Award winners have displayed exceptional efforts in developing and maintaining DEI programs that have positively impacted their employees and overall business operations,” said Laura Escovar, 2025 MBA Chair and President of Lennar Mortgage."Being recognized with the 2024 MBA Residential DEI Leadership Award validates our unwavering commitment to building an inclusive financial services industry," said Dr. Cheryl Travis-Johnson, COO of VRM Mortgage Services. "This honor fuels our mission to empower all Americans with the financial knowledge and tools they need to build generational wealth and achieve lasting financial security."To determine this year's Organizational Diversity, Market Outreach Strategies, and Non-Lender award winners, submissions were reviewed by a panel of judges consisting of members of MBA's DEI Advisory Committee, past DEI Leadership Award winners, and MBA staff. The companies, based on an overall number of employees, were scored by the quality of their overall submission, identification of a target audience and annual goals, demonstration of a tangible benefit to communities, clients, the overall enterprise, and the replicability of the program. Innovative program approaches and potential success in broadening the culture of the organization through the values of DEI were also considered.About VRM Mortgage Services:Established in 2006, VRM Mortgage Services is a leading certified minority-owned mortgage servicing solution provider. With expertise spanning servicing, default, and REO management, VRM has managed over 700,000 assets, solidifying its position as an industry leader. The company's success is built on innovative technology, rigorous quality control, and a commitment to excellence throughout the mortgage lifecycle. VRM's comprehensive solutions, transparent reporting, and exceptional customer service make it a trusted source in reducing operational and reputational risks for clients across the industry. For more information about VRM Mortgage Services and its offerings, please visit vrmco.About MBA:The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) is the national association representing the real estate finance industry, an industry that employs more than 275,000 people in virtually every community in the country. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the association works to ensure the continued strength of the nation's residential and commercial real estate markets, to expand homeownership, and to extend access to affordable housing to all Americans. MBA promotes fair and ethical lending practices and fosters professional excellence among real estate finance employees through a wide range of educational programs and a variety of publications. Its membership of more than 2,000 companies includes all elements of real estate finance: independent mortgage banks, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, thrifts, REITs, Wall Street conduits, life insurance companies, credit unions, and others in the mortgage lending field. For additional information, visit MBA's website: .

Brittany White

VRM Mortgage Services

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.