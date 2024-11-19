The Battle Against Google’S Monopoly: DOJ To Force Company To Sell Chrome

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is taking significant steps to challenge Google's dominance in the tech industry.



Following a ruling that found guilty of violating antitrust laws, the DOJ plans to ask a judge to force the company to sell its browser.



This move could reshape how consumers access information and alter the competitive landscape of the internet. In August 2024, Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google had unlawfully maintained a monopoly over online search and advertising.



With Chrome controlling about 61% of the U.S. browser market and nearly 67% globally, it serves as a critical gateway for users accessing Google's search engine.



The DOJ argues that divesting Chrome would help dismantle Google's monopolistic practices. The proposed sale of Chrome could fetch up to $20 billion (approximately R$ 114 billion), a substantial figure reflecting its value in the digital marketplace.







This potential divestiture highlights the government's intent to break Google's control over search engine access. Google has bolstered its dominance through exclusive agreements with device manufacturers like Apple.

DOJ's Antitrust Case Against Google

Google's business model relies heavily on data collected through Chrome, allowing it to enhance ad targeting and maintain its revenue stream.



In 2022, Google generated approximately $279.8 billion (around R$ 1.6 trillion) from its search and advertising operations. The DOJ's actions aim to reduce this concentration of power by promoting competition.



Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google 's Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, criticized the DOJ's approach, claiming it promotes an agenda that could harm consumers and stifle innovation.



She argues that government intervention could disrupt the technological leadership that benefits consumers and developers alike. The DOJ's proposal comes amid broader efforts to regulate large tech companies more aggressively.



However, this case is reminiscent of past antitrust actions against Microsoft, which faced similar scrutiny in the late 1990s for monopolistic practices in the software market.



The current environment suggests a shift in how regulators view and address market dominance by major tech firms. In addition to selling Chrome, the DOJ is exploring other remedies related to Google's Android operating system and artificial intelligence initiatives.



These measures may include requirements for data licensing and restrictions on exclusive agreements that limit competition. The implications of these developments are significant. If successful, this case could set a precedent for how tech giants operate in the future.



A hearing is scheduled for April 2025. During this hearing, Judge Mehta will determine what changes Google must implement to comply with antitrust laws. A final decision is expected by August 2025.

MENAFN19112024007421016031ID1108903719