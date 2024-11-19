Canada: Solving Global Challenges And Strengthening The Middle Class At The G20 Leaders’ Summit

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – The world is becoming increasingly interconnected. Threats and challenges cross borders, oceans, and continents – leaving long-term impacts on economies, the environment, choices at the grocery shelves, and prices at the checkout counter. Shared challenges require shared solutions, the prime minister's office – communications announced at the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today concluded his participation at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he worked with other leaders to solve pressing global challenges while securing security and stability for Canada. The G20 Summit tackled key priorities this year, including alleviating global hunger and poverty, investing in clean energy, and ensuring greater economic participation for at-risk communities.

To advance action on these priorities, the prime minister secured Canada's participation in two key global partnerships. Canada will be a part of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty , a key initiative under Brazil's G20 Presidency. The initiative, which will bring industry, government, and development banks together, will result in countries working closer together to tackle malnutrition, including against the rapidly increasing threat of climate change on food insecurity. Canada will also play a key role in the Global Clean Power Alliance , a United Kingdom-led initiative aiming to boost global investment in clean energy and help countries move away from fossil fuels.

Throughout the Summit, the prime minister participated in various G20 working sessions where he advanced progress on global peace and security, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East; and condemned Russia's unjustifiable full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which marked 1,000 days on November 19, 2024, and reiterated Canada's steadfast support for the Ukrainian government and people.

Prime minister Trudeau also reaffirmed Canada's commitment to working with G20 host country Brazil and other allies and international partners, including within the G7 and G20, to promote security and stability for people around the world.

At the Summit, the prime minister announced over $68 million in new investments to crack down on organized crime and drug smuggling, support climate action and conservation, and protect more women and girls – while increasing their participation in the economy.

This includes:



Close to $24 million to stop drug and human trafficking into Canada, strengthen multinational law enforcement capacity to prevent money laundering, bolster resources to respond to threats from organized crime and terrorists, increase collaboration with international security organizations, and enhance the capacities of international airports in Latin America and the Caribbean to deter and detect the shipment of illicit drugs.

Over $25 million to help restore global biodiversity, support measures to alleviate malnutrition, work with farmers in climate-stressed regions to support conservation efforts, and enhance food security in regions most affected. Over $19 million to support women and girls in Latin America by preventing discrimination and violence, helping more women participate in conservation efforts and land and water resource management, and improving health services for at-risk women, including Indigenous women.

Sustainable development was a driving force at the G20 Summit. The prime minister reaffirmed Canada's commitment to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including through his role as Co-Chair of the UN SDGs Advocates group.

Prime Minister Trudeau participated in Global Citizen NOW, where he joined other leaders in government and industry to spur global action to achieve the SDGs. Finally, the prime minister endorsed a leaders' declaration reaffirming Canada's commitment to work with its G20 partners to make life better for people around the world.

The prime minister stressed that our shared challenges will have a direct impact on people worldwide, especially on workers, working families, and young people. To deter these challenges and find meaning solutions, we must work together and invest in progress. He highlighted Canada's ongoing work to bring down inflation, create more jobs, build more homes, and ensure that economic growth is felt by the middle class.

“Shared challenges require shared solutions. At the G20 Summit in Brazil, I announced new action to crack down on drug trafficking, fight climate change, create well-paying jobs, and ensure stability and security for Canadians. Our government is focused on making life better, fairer, and safer for you,” said Prime Minister Trudeau.

