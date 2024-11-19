عربي


The National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) Hosts Scholarship Galas To Honor Leaders And Students Advancing Health Equity


11/19/2024 3:16:00 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hispanic health Foundation (NHHF) is proud to announce the awarding of 18 new scholarships with the support of the United Health Foundation (up to $20,000) to graduate students from the Western United States on their journeys to become doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, physician assistants in our communities.


"We are deeply grateful to our leaders and sponsors whose support strengthens the path toward a more diverse and equitable health sector," said Dr. Elena Rios, President of NHHF.

The California Awards Gala will be held on November 22nd from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Pacific Time at the Biltmore Los Angeles, California.

The National Hispanic Health Foundation thanks the following health leaders for their work in transforming government programs, academic institutions, private sector organizations, and local communities to increase access to health care. California Hispanic Health Leadership Honorees include : The Honorable Xavier Becerra; Secretary of US Department of Health and Human Services; The Honorable Congresswoman Nanette Barragan; Annette M. Walker, MHA (President of City of Hope Orange County); Carolyn C. Meltzer, MD (Dean of Keck School of Medicine of USC); Althea Alexander (In Memoriam, Inaugural Assistant Dean of Diversity and Inclusion at Keck School of Medicine of USC); Michael J. Stamos, MD, (Dean of UCI School of Medicine); John L. Dalrymple, MD (Dean of Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine); and James E. Cruz, MD (President of Latinx Physicians of CA).

With immense gratitude, NHHF thanks all our scholarship gala sponsors across sectors for their generosity and dedication to supporting our mission to empower and diversify the next generation of health professionals. Platinum Sponsors include: United Health Foundation . Gold Sponsors include: Health Net/ Centene Corporation.

It is with great pleasure that the National Hispanic Health Foundation announces the following 2024 scholarship award recipients for Western United States:

Laura Solano
 David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

Avril Stulginski
 University of California Irvine School of Medicine

Karen Gonzales
 Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California

Michelle Galicia
 Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science Medical School

Alejandra Sataray-Rodriguez
 University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine

Alfredo Palacios
 John Sealy School of Medicine at University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston

Katya Vera
 Stanford University School of Medicine

Diego Garcia
 University of Arizona College of Medicine

Angel Arellano
 University of the Pacific -School of Health Science, Physician Assistant Program

Carolina Vargas
 John Sealy School of Medicine at University of Texas at Galveston, Physician Assistant Program

Jackie Raygoza
 Loma Linda University School of Nursing

Cesar Robles-Martinez
 University of California, Irvine- Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing

Breanna Moreno
 Western University of Health Sciences, College of Dental Medicine

Areicy Aguilar
 Pacific University School of Dental Studies

Selene Velasco
 Keck Graduate Institute, School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Juan Vasquez
 University of Texas at El Paso School of Pharmacy

Pamela Flores
 University of Texas at El Paso School of Pharmacy

Andre Iris
 Robbins College of Health and Human Services

Visit nhhfx for additional information about the gala and NHHF.

SOURCE National Hispanic Health Foundation

