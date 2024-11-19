Manifest.Eco Has Been Honored As A Silver Award Winner In The 4Th Annual Anthem Awards (Launched By The Webby Awards)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest has been honored as a Silver Award Winner in 'Campaign - Brand (For Profit)', Sustainability, Environment, & Climate for The 4th Annual Anthem Awards (Launched by The Webby Awards)

Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges for the 4th Annual Anthem Awards include Janine Brady, Managing Director of Communications, Schmidt Futures, Haven Ley SVP, Program Strategy, Investments and Comms., CSO, Pivotal Ventures, Roma McCaig, Chief Public Affairs and Impact Officer, REI Co-op, Wendy R. Weiser, Vice President, Democracy, Brennan Center for Justice, Brett Peters, Global Lead, TikTok for Good, TikTok, C.D. Glin, President, PepsiCo, Aurora James, Activist and Fashion Designer, Fifteen Percent Pledge, Michelle Waring, Steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good, Tom's of Maine, Trovon Williams, Sr. Vice President of Marketing & Communications, NAACP, and Singleton Beato, Global EVP, Chief DEI Officer, McCann Worldgroup, and many others.

Manifest wins Silver Brand Award for Sustainability at the 4th Annual Anthem Awards (Launched by Webby Awards)!

Manifest's mission is to transition ecommerce fulfillment to a new standard of environmental responsibility through logistics innovation that minimizes carbon footprint while prioritizing people, planet, and profit. Manifest has courted 30+ clients in just over 3 years, however their management team's experience in the third-party logistics (3PL) industry has been 10+ years. Their CEO, George Wojciechowski previously co-founded ShipBob, a house-hold name in the space. Manifest is on track to replicate the same success with an unprecedentedly high client retention rate, and 'built-for-you' approach to service. Manifest has deployed multiple primary research surveys to ensure every feature they build for omni-channel retail brands is something their clients care about.

"The Winners of this year's Anthem Awards are truly inspiring and I am honored to help elevate their impact," said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. "At this moment, there is a lot of uncertainty in our world, but the tireless and extraordinary efforts of the Anthem Awards community provide hope that a better tomorrow is possible. Thank you to everyone doing this work and making an impact."

"Our deep dive into the 3PL industry goes well beyond the norm, leveraging extensive market research to deliver a uniquely disruptive approach. From advanced 3D visualization to episodic video production, music videos, and even street interviews, we've redefined how we present our brand," said Peter Hillowe, a Vice President at Manifest (Vice President of Commercial) who is responsible for Go-to-Market Strategy and Operations at Manifest. "Creating a brand that stands out as case-study-worthy is no small feat, especially with limited resources. We're incredibly proud to have earned a Silver Anthem Award in our top-choice category-proving that a clear vision and a hands-on, innovative approach can achieve remarkable results without relying on multimillion-dollar agency budgets."

The 4th Annual Anthem Awards was the most competitive season yet with more than 2,300 entries submitted from 34 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue is allocated to our grant program, The Anthem Fund.

Manifest's mission is to transition ecommerce fulfillment to a new standard of environmental responsibility through logistics innovation that minimizes carbon footprint while prioritizing people, planet, and profit. We are the last 3PL a brand ever needs to hire.

About The Anthem Awards:

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season's partners include Ms. Magazine, The Female Quotient, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, and TheFutureParty. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, LinkedIn, Meltwater, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Vox Media, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, The Hustle, Morning Brew, Passionfruit, Embedded, Link in Bio, Creator Economy NYC, Creator Spotlight, AIGA, Vote Save America, and The Publish Press.

