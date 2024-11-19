Storytelling Unlocks New Tool 'What Is Your Enough?' To Empower Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Elaine Gast Fawcett of PhilanthroCommCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“What is enough?” That question seems starkly at odds with the widely accepted assumption that more is always better. Authors and family philanthropy advisors Elaine Gast Fawcett of PhilanthroComm and Sue Schwartzman of Schwartzman Advisors found this question coming up when working with donors and families. They wrote a children's book, Two Measly Spots, to give parents a way to talk about the concept with their kids. In doing so, they found the themes resonated deeply for adults.Now“What Is Your Enough?” is a thoughtfully structured reflection tool that guides families and leaders to think through areas of their life where they have enough, too much, or not enough, and helps individuals and teams define what is enough for them.“Enough is a concept we all grapple with. Once people can clearly define their 'enough' whether it's money, time, material goods, connection, etc., they feel more clarity and freedom to make choices, and have confidence in what they can give to others,” says Fawcett, a graduate of Leadership Story Lab 's Certified Story Facilitator training.“Elaine is using storytelling to help uncover a powerful, but overlooked concept,” said Esther Choy , the CEO of Leadership Story Lab.“Our perceptions around 'enough' influences our attitudes and behaviors, both individually and as a culture.”Fawcett and Schwartzman tested out the idea at the Purposeful Planning Institute in 2023 with a few family advisor colleagues. It was at this event that Esther Choy gave a keynote on leadership storytelling - sharing a unique storytelling tool called Paired Introductions to help people connect deeply, quickly while simultaneously gaining a new perspective on themselves.“It was in Esther's session that my 20-plus years of storytelling and communication work came into focus-and I realized the true power of storytelling and listening-in connecting us,” said Fawcett.“In that moment, Sue and I saw the potential and importance of the 'enough story' and how leaders can use this lens of 'enough' to find clarity on what's working, and what's not working for them-and the small or big steps they might commit to for change.”Fawcett immediately signed up for Leadership Story Lab's Certified Story Facilitator training and she credits the program with helping her shape the way they are talking about and sharing the What's Your Enough tool. Fawcett and Schwartzman have used the tool with philanthropic families wondering how much to give and seeking greater insights into themselves and across generations. Leaders and teams anticipating or undergoing change also find the tool useful for personal reflection, team-building exercises, and prioritizing needs and goals.“Storytelling is the bedrock of many different businesses. By helping leaders share their most important stories, we are privy to how these stories can initiate powerful change. Elaine is helping leaders understand their 'enough story' so that they can live from their values-and set intentions for how they wish to show up in the world,” commented Esther Choy.“With this tool, I've been able to reflect on changes I want to make to align to my priorities in work and life, and to bring more mindfulness to my decisions,” a client acknowledged after using the tool for the first time.“It's an activity I will come back to at least once a year, to see what has shifted and where I can rebalance.”Fawcett and Schwartzman have seen how this tool gives leaders, families, and their advisors a lens to access their inner wisdom around enough and come into a better balance in the ways they choose.Learn more about the tool at EnoughTool.Upshot PublishingUpshot Publishing published“What Is Your Enough?” and“Two Measly Spots.” It is their mission to create tools and trainings that inspire families and their advisors to LIVE, GIVE, and CONNECT at the highest level. We believe that when we innately know we are enough at our core, we are free to pursue the highest version of ourselves and use our gifts of enough in this lifetime.Leadership Story LabLeadership Story Lab is a women-led business storytelling consultancy, offering coaching, training, and certification in story facilitation. Their strategy T-Squared: (Transaction × Transformation) empowers leaders to meet goals, see differently, and create meaning through authentic communication and connection.

