Secureweb3 Partners With Markmonitor To Bring Web3 Brand Protection To Global Brands

SecureWeb3 and Markmonitor team up to deliver comprehensive Web3 brand protection for global brands, as Web3 enters the mainstream.

- Greg Davis, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at MarkmonitorMANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SecureWeb3, a leader in Web3 brand protection and blockchain security solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Markmonitor , a longstanding global leader in corporate domain portfolio management. Through this partnership, Markmonitor will offer its clients SecureWeb3's specialized Web3 brand protection services, empowering some of the world's largest brands with the support needed to navigate and protect their identities in the Web3 landscape.As blockchain technologies and decentralized digital assets continue to grow, traditional brand protection strategies must adapt to these new threats. Markmonitor has been a trusted name in domain management since 1999, providing essential brand protection solutions to the world's most respected brands. This new collaboration allows Markmonitor's clients to benefit from SecureWeb3's advanced Web3-focused services, addressing the complex risks associated with Web3 domains , NFTs, crypto tokens and decentralized applications (dApps).Through this partnership, SecureWeb3 will extend its suite of Web3 brand protection services to Markmonitor's extensive client network, enabling them to defend their brands intellectual property in this expanding digital space. Markmonitor's clients will now have access to:- Web3 Brand Monitoring: 24/7/365 days a year, active monitoring of brand assets across multiple blockchains to immediately identify any new infringements.- On-Chain Takedown Requests: Proactive intervention to address brand infringements directly on the blockchain.- Real-Time Alerts and Customizable Reports: Instant notifications and tailored reporting to keep clients informed and ready to respond to brand threats as they arise.- Fully Managed Brand Protection Services: Full-service, end-to-end protection for brands by SecureWeb3's dedicated team.“As brands increasingly move into the Web3 landscape, we're committed to offering our clients comprehensive solutions that meet their evolving needs," said Greg Davis, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Markmonitor. "By bringing in SecureWeb3's brand protection services, we're able to offer our global clients a powerful, proactive defense against the specific challenges posed by the decentralized web.”Adam Leese, Co-founder of SecureWeb3 shared, "Partnering with a respected leader like Markmonitor enables us to extend our Web3 protection services to the world's leading brands. With this partnership, we're empowering companies to confidently engage with the Web3 ecosystem, knowing that their brands are protected with best-in-class solutions.”The partnership represents SecureWeb3's commitment to bridging the gap between traditional brand protection and the challenges of the decentralized web. By teaming up with Markmonitor, SecureWeb3 is setting a new standard for comprehensive brand protection in Web3, helping businesses protect their assets and brand reputation as the blockchain space enters the mainstream.About SecureWeb3SecureWeb3 is a leading provider of Web3 brand protection solutions, offering innovative technology and expert services to protect intellectual property across multiple blockchains and decentralized platforms. Our mission is to empower brands to confidently engage in the Web3 ecosystem, secure in the knowledge that their assets are protected.About MarkmonitorMarkmonitor provides strategic domain management solutions that help protect the revenue and reputation of the world's leading brands. Since 1999, Markmonitor has served the domain portfolio needs of businesses around the globe, including many of the most visited websites in the world.

