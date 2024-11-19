QUEEN BESS: A Tudor Comes To Save America, Available Now As Audiobook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

QUEEN BESS: A Tudor Comes to Save America, now available as audiobook

Maria Vetrano's bold and funny new novel, QUEEN BESS: A Tudor Comes to Save America, is now available as an audiobook from Tantor Audio.

- Gretchen Young, publisher, Regalo PressBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- -- Elizabeth Tudor joins female tech billionaire to rescue US from autocratic presidentWith the US presidential election behind us, a debut novel by Maria Vetrano may be more relevant than ever. Vetrano's bold and funny new novel, QUEEN BESS: A Tudor Comes to Save America , is now available as an audiobook from Tantor Audio, a division of Recorded Audio.QUEEN BESS, first published on October 15, 2024 in print and eBook format by Regalo Press (with distribution by Simon & Schuster), introduces readers to Dakota Wynfred, a tech billionaire with a conscience. Dakota is convinced that the only way to save American democracy-and her cybersecurity company-from the vile actions of a despotic US president is to enlist a time-traveling Elizabeth Tudor. In this first volume of a planned trilogy, Dakota and her hand-picked cohorts prepare Elizabeth for a 2028 presidential run.“What if a brilliant, battle-tested, and socially astute leader-who just happens to have lived more than four centuries ago-was our best candidate for president because she could view twenty-first century US politics from a completely fresh perspective?” said Maria Vetrano.“That person would be Elizabeth Tudor, who ruled England for forty-five years by masterfully managing conflicting religious and political interests.“In our near future, Elizabeth would rely on her experience to govern capably, despite the maelstrom of partisan politics in which she would find herself. That premise-as well as Elizabeth's drive to improve the quality of life for her people, so they would love her above all the presidents in history-makes her a formidable power-player unlike any other,” Vetrano said.Serious, with a Dose of HumorIn her novel, Vetrano proposes an alternative path to securing the top job in US politics and offers readers much-needed hope after the election of a convicted felon who says he will be a dictator on his first day in office. Even as she knits political commentary into her novel, Vetrano delights readers with her irreverent sense of humor.“QUEEN BESS blends past and present, historical fiction, sci-fi, and political commentary into a narrative that is as thought-provoking as it is humorous,” said Gretchen Young, publisher of Regalo Press.“It offers readers much-needed relief from the aftermath of the presidential election while also inspiring discussion about what it takes for a woman to win in today's America.”For More InformationThe audiobook of QUEEN BESS : A Tudor Comes to Save America is published by Tantor Audio and is read by actor and voice narrator Megan Tusing.Copies are available wherever audiobooks are sold, including through Amazon, Audible, and Audiobooks. Listen to the audio sample:For more information on the novel, visit: news-events###Press Contact:Maria Vetrano, Vetrano CommunicationsEmail: ...

