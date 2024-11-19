Russia Grossly Violates International Law, Must Be Held Accountable - Coe Declaration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Council of Europe remains committed to Ukraine's fight for freedom and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders and will continue to work to hold Russia accountable for its crimes.

That's according to the declaration of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on the occasion of the 1,000th day of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

"Today, we remain committed to supporting Ukraine in its struggle for freedom, democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and to continue working with our international partners to ensure the reconstruction and recovery of the country, as well as to hold Russia accountable for its crimes and to ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the declaration reads.

It is also noted that for 1,000 days, Russia have been flagrantly violating international law, including the UN Charter and the Statute of the Council of Europe.

"For 1,000 days, we have been inspired by the resilience and courage shown by the Ukrainian people in defence of their country and for all those who believe in the values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law," the document reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, representatives from a number of states, politicians, and diplomats are commemorating the 1,000 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.