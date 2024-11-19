Zelensky: Denmark Announces New Aid Package That Will Raise Ukraine's Long-Range Capabilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Denmark has announced a new military support package for Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint press with Danish Prime Mette Frederiksen, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today we have a new support package from Denmark. This package is focused primarily on the long-range capabilities that our country urgently needs," Zelensky said.

Ukraine, Europe together can put pressure on to achieve just peace -

Zelensky also recalled that in cooperation with Denmark, a special model for developing Ukraine's defense industry has been created, which allows other countries to unite around investments in weapons production in Ukraine.“This includes artillery, Bohdana [howitzers], missiles, and long-range drones. I hope to further develop our cooperation,” the President of Ukraine added.

In total, he said, Denmark has already provided Ukraine with more than 20 defense support packages.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine has signed a number of agreements with Denmark for the procurement of weapons.