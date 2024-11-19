Zelensky: Denmark Announces New Aid Package That Will Raise Ukraine's Long-Range Capabilities
Date
11/19/2024 3:12:08 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Denmark has announced a new military support package for Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Today we have a new support package from Denmark. This package is focused primarily on the long-range capabilities that our country urgently needs," Zelensky said.
Read also:
Ukraine, Europe together can put pressure on Putin
to achieve just peace - Zelensky
Zelensky also recalled that in cooperation with Denmark, a special model for developing Ukraine's defense industry has been created, which allows other countries to unite around investments in weapons production in Ukraine.“This includes artillery, Bohdana [howitzers], missiles, and long-range drones. I hope to further develop our cooperation,” the President of Ukraine added.
In total, he said, Denmark has already provided Ukraine with more than 20 defense support packages.
As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine has signed a number of agreements with Denmark for the procurement of weapons.
MENAFN19112024000193011044ID1108903590
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.