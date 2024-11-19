How Roaming Almost Stole Christmas - Airalo's Hilarious Holiday Ad Campaign Starring Conan O'brien As Santa Claus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LEWES, Del., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airalo, the world's first eSIM store for global travelers, has teamed up with none other than Conan O'Brien to save Christmas in their latest holiday advertising campaign, How Roaming Almost Stole Christmas. In a playful twist on the classic holiday tale, O'Brien stars as Santa Claus in a campaign aimed at highlighting Airalo's role in helping travelers-and even Santa-stay connected around the world without paying exorbitant roaming fees.

The ad opens on a traditional scene: Santa emerging from a chimney on Christmas Eve, ready to deliver presents. But as he's getting to work, a notification rings from his phone, alerting that he's racked up over $1,000,000 in roaming fees for his around-the-world journey.

As Santa is packing up to leave, a precocious, foul-mouthed little girl appears. She tells him about Airalo, a global eSIM provider that keeps travelers connected worldwide without breaking the bank. With his spirits lifted and an eSIM plan from Airalo in tow, Santa is free to continue along his holiday delivery route, no longer at risk of roaming fees. Christmas is saved!

"Holiday roaming fees are worse than finding coal in your stocking," said an Airalo representative. "Conan O'Brien's hilarious take on Santa in How Roaming Almost Stole Christmas brings to life that holiday worry we all carry with us, showing that even Santa isn't immune to fees. At Airalo, we're here to turn roaming anxiety into eSIM-enabled confidence, giving you the gift of worry-free travel this season."

will run across social media and digital platforms beginning November 15, 2024. The campaign serves as a reminder that Airalo has everyone's back this holiday season-even Santa's.

Key benefits of using an eSIM from Airalo for holiday travel:



Instant Connectivity:

Enjoy seamless internet access as soon as you land without hunting for local SIM cards or Wi-Fi hotspots.

Coverage in 200+ Countries and Regions:

Stay connected no matter where your journey takes you with eSIM plans tailored to your specific needs.

No Surprise Fees:

With transparent pricing and no hidden costs, travelers can enjoy their vacations without the fear of unexpected charges. Multiple Data Plan Management:

Easily switch between plans and manage data usage for the whole family, all within a single app.

About Airalo:

Airalo is the world's leading eSIM store, offering a wide range of eSIMs for over 200+ countries and regions. Airalo's mission is to provide travelers with affordable, accessible, and transparent connectivity options, empowering them to stay connected without worrying about roaming fees.

Don't let roaming interrupt your holiday travel plans this season. Learn more and stay connected with an eSIM from Airalo by visiting airalo/savechristmas or downloading the Airalo app for

iOS and

Android .

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Airalo

