Kuwait Amir, US President-Elect Discuss Distinguished Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber spoke to US President-elect Donald on Tuesday to renew congratulation on winning the recent presidential elections.

During the phone conversation, they discussed the deep-rooted distinguished ties between the State of Kuwait and the United States, and expressed aspiration for even deeper cooperation in such areas as economy, security and defense in the framework of the strategic partnership.

Both sides reviewed regional and international issues of common concern.

His Highness the Amir wished the President-elect everlasting wellbeing, and the United States more progress and prosperity.

He invited the President-elect to visit the State of Kuwait.

On his part, President-elect Trump thanked His Highness the Amir for nice sentiments, praising the strong friendship between both countries as allies that stood the test of time.

He said he was looking forward to strengthening the bilateral relationship, reaffirming the US ironclad support to the security and stability of the State of Kuwait.

The President-elect wished His Highness the Amir everlasting wellbeing, and the State of Kuwait and its people more prosperity and development.

He invited His Highness the Amir to visit the United States at a date to be agreed by both sides. (end)

msa









MENAFN19112024000071011013ID1108903467