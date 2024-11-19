WOW Summit Bangkok 2024: A Recap Of The Most Large-Scale Event Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WOW Summit Bangkok 2024

WOWed in Bangkok: A Recap of WOW Summit Bangkok 2024

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WOW Summit Bangkok 2024 is over, but the buzz is still in the air. The event was hosted on 11 and 12 November and became a resounding success, bringing together leaders, innovators, and tech enthusiasts from around the globe. The two-day event, held at the prestigious Emsphere-UOB LIVE, was a whirlwind of inspiring networking, insightful panel discussions, and the latest advancements in Web3.As Bangkok emerges as a tech hub in the APAC region, it's the perfect stage for such a groundbreaking conference. This year, the event delved not only into the forefront of blockchain, but also AI, marketing, and fintech. WOW Summit expanded its focus to cover a wider range of topics. The impressive turnout of 5,500 attendees demonstrates the event's relevance and impact.The event was hosted by Oasis Labs , Tongzheng Education, Talking Web3, and co-hosted by Uvecon, DTC Group, and MMPro Group.“This is the first time we host the event in Bangkok, and the first time we collaborate and co-host the event with so many partners”, - says Ivan Ivanov , Global CEO and Co-Founder of WOW Summit. -“WOW Summit Bangkok clearly shows the importance of collaboration in the event space. I'm proud that we had Tongzheng Education and Oasis Labs as main partners and hosts, which perfectly promoted the event to a Chinese-speaking audience, bringing thousands of attendees from China. I'm also excited about our partnership with Thailand-based DTC Group, who helped us a lot on the ground and resolved many issues.”MiSon, a pioneer in blockchain, AI, and finance, was a Title sponsor of the event. Bitkub Capital Group, Thailand's leading digital assets company, was the event's platinum sponsor.We sincerely thank the incredible partners who made WOW Summit Bangkok 2024 a remarkable success. The list of event partners includes:One2Cloud is a leading provider of comprehensive multi-cloud solutions that: a leading provider of comprehensive multi-cloud solutions, which optimizes business cloud performance with multi-cloud solutions.OneClick: a platform to simplify DeFi farming through its user-friendly platform.Qore Management Consulting: a global consultancy that empowers businesses with strategic planning and execution.BEBE Global: an AI-driven Crypto & GameFi project. In the wave of digital transformation, blockchain technology is revolutionizing industries with its decentralized, secure, and transparent nature. BEBE Web3 is at the forefront of this revolution, promoting blockchain applications in gaming, metaverse, and AI, unlocking new opportunities and driving disruptive change.QuEx: Swiss licensed digital asset exchange aiming to bridge crypto and traditional assets and banking products with leading Swiss banks as partners.Here's the list of esteemed partner representatives and speakers who contributed to the success of WOW Summit Bangkok 2024:Yat Siu - Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at Animoca BrandsDavid Wu - Founder, Tong Zheng GroupAndrew Peters - CMO at BEBE GlobalBarami Rai - Co-Founder & CEO at DTC-GroupAmy Wong - Managing Partner Oasis Labs IBD, Partner & Assets managementAlena Yudina - Founder of Quantum Leap Strategy AG (Switzerland)Niorn Kiatdamrong - Chief Operating Officer, Bitkub ChainJim Rogers - Chairman of Beeland Interests and Co-founder of the Quantum FundMete Altinkaya - VP Asia at ICB Blockchain NetworkDatuk Fadzli Abdul Wahit - Senior Vice President, Head of Digital Transformation and Head of Digital Investment Office, MDECRocky Liang - Superstar and life coachKevin Raham Soltani - Managing Partner at Orthogonal Global GroupCalvin Na - CBDO at MiSonProtocolSergej Kunz - Co-founder of 1inchWOW Summit truly became a vibrant crossroads of global innovation, with a significant and dynamic contribution from the Chinese community. Beyond drawing a local audience, the event welcomed passionate Chinese enthusiasts whose energy and engagement added incredible vibrancy to the discussions. The robust Chinese partners elevated the summit's impact, sharing their visionary ideas and unique perspectives. Their contributions not only enriched the dialogue but also inspired attendees with forward-thinking solutions, leaving an indelible mark on the event's success.The engaging exhibits inspired attendees to explore and push the boundaries of digital technology. Additionally, for the first time, WOW Summit offered a variety of activities for everyone, from interactive experiments to relaxing massages and exciting raffles.INPUT agency co-hosted the media room at WOW Summit. Communications Director Anastasiia Kulibaba led speaker interviews, providing insights into the latest industry trends.On November 12th, WOW Summit hosted the TON Ecosystem Builders Summit, uniting key figures in the TON ecosystem to explore the platform's latest advancements and future direction. The representatives of TON Society and TON Community participated within the WOW Summit event.The first day of WOW Summit Bangkok 2024 concluded with an exclusive KOL & VIP party, sponsored by VALR, a global digital assets exchange with over 1 million users, and hosted by Tongzheng Education. A highlight of the evening was the prestigious award ceremony led by David Wu, Founder of Tongzheng Education Group, recognizing outstanding contributions in the industry. The event also featured a captivating digital VSD META COUTURE fashion show and an electrifying laser harp DJ set by the globally-renowned entrepreneur, metaverse fashion designer, and DJ Laganza.The second day-and the event as a whole-wrapped up with a spectacular afterparty at the iconic Tulum Sky Bar, one of Bangkok's premier rooftop venues. This unforgettable celebration was sponsored by ICB Network and ICB Verse, attracting prominent celebrities such as Ellen Sheidlin and Ran Neuner, further solidifying the WOW Summit's status as a world-class event.Stay tuned for updates on our next event-we can't wait to see you again soon!

