Modwash Coming Soon In Toms River, NJ Bringing A New Standard Of Car Care To The Community

ModWash is coming soon to Toms River, NJ. Enjoy premium car care, exclusive membership perks, and eco-friendly services. Join us for our opening this December.

- ModWashTOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ModWash, a premier express car wash chain with a robust national and regional presence, is delighted to announce a new location opening at 833 Fischer Blvd in Toms River this December. ModWash goes beyond the traditional car wash, embodying a philosophy that creates #PositiveRipple effects in every community it serves.Celebrate Our Opening with ModWashJoin us on our social media channels for exciting updates and the latest news on our opening celebration! The Grand Opening event will include complimentary refreshments, exclusive #ModGiveaways, and a firsthand opportunity to experience the unique #PositiveRipple ModWash offers.Exceptional Amenities, Unique ExperiencesAt ModWash, car care is elevated with premium amenities that provide a seamless, enjoyable experience. Our new Toms River location offers ModMat cleaners, powerful vacuums, air guns for hard-to-reach areas, microfiber ModTowels, glass cleaner, and bug prep stations. Adding a sensory element, we're thrilled to introduce seasonal tunnel scents for a delightful touch. From a quick rinse to a deep clean, ModWash has tailored solutions to meet every need.Exclusive Membership BenefitsAs a ModWash member, you'll have access to all 122 locations nationwide, offering convenience and flexibility wherever you travel. Our tiered membership packages provide significant savings with affordable options for families and businesses, ensuring your vehicles always shine. Join the first 1,000 members at our new Toms River location to secure a lifetime price through our ModFounders incentive and experience the exclusive benefits of being a ModMember.Introducing ModAir® – More Than Just a Fresh ScentWith each wash, members receive ModAir®, our exclusive air fresheners designed to leave a lasting impression on your daily commute. ModAir® includes refreshing scents paired with inspiring messages like "Think BIG" and "Never Give Up," adding a touch of positivity every time you get behind the wheel.Eco-Friendly and Community-FocusedModWash is reshaping how car owners perceive vehicle care by integrating advanced technology, eco-friendly practices, and a commitment to customer satisfaction. Our sustainable approach includes using only 30 gallons of water per wash-equivalent to a fifteen-minute shower-demonstrating our dedication to environmental responsibility.Since its founding in 2020, ModWash has quickly become an industry leader in express car wash services by prioritizing innovation, customer satisfaction, and environmental stewardship. With Toms River as its newest location, ModWash continues its mission of delivering premium, eco-conscious car care across the U.S.For more information, visit ModWash or contact us at 423-485-0005.Contact:ModWashEmail: ...Phone: 423-485-0005Website:

