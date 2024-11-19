The World's Largest Attractions Industry Gathering Returns To Orlando With IAAPA Expo 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IAAPA 2024

Michael Shelton, IAAPA North America Vice President and Executive Director, Welcomes Attendees to Day One of Expo 2024

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IAAPA Expo 2024 opened its doors today at the Orange County Center, welcoming over 38,000 professionals from the attractions for a four-day celebration of innovation, networking, and education. Featuring more than 1,100 exhibitors and over 150 educational programs, this year's event introduces exciting new pavilions like "Haunting Grounds," focused on Halloween-themed attractions, and a "Street Market Sensations" concourse, where attendees can explore culinary trends through live demos and tastings.“This year's IAAPA Expo is truly our largest and most dynamic event yet, the sheer number of exhibitors, attendees, and educational sessions reflect the incredible breadth of our industry,” said Michel Shelton, IAAPA North America Vice President and Executive Director.“From groundbreaking technology to diverse networking opportunities, we're thrilled to host attendees from all over the globe, uniting the industry in one extraordinary space, and sparking creativity for attractions professionals worldwide”One of the new technologies that will be showcased, and put into practice on the show floor, is the Oscar Zero-Waste Platform from Intuitive AI. Oscar Sort is the world's first AI-powered recycling kiosk, enhancing recycling accuracy up to 95%. Simply show your trash to Oscar and it will seamlessly guide you to the correct disposal bin.On Thursday, the latest edition of the highly anticipated Economic Impact Report will be released. Attendees will receive an overview of current economic trends and forecasts for 2025 from Tourism Economics, a leader in combining travel industry expertise with forecasting and analysis.“The attractions industry is a powerhouse, drawing millions of visitors and generating significant economic impact globally,” said Jakob Wahl, President and Chief Executive Officer for IAAPA.“Our industry isn't just about entertainment; it's a vital contributor to economies and communities worldwide, making events like the IAAPA Expo essential for shaping its future.”In addition to the always amazing Opening Ceremony, attendees will get to experience the highly anticipated Record-Breaking Drone Show by SkyElements, expected to set a new Guinness World Record tonight. Wednesday, November 20 marks the inaugural Women in the Industry Networking Lunch, advancing women's leadership in attractions, and last night, the 2024 Hall of Fame inductees were honored at the 2024 LEGENDS: Hall of Fame Celebratory Affair Dinner And Auction. The auction, which contained exclusive, luxury experiences and items, raised over $140,000 for the IAAPA Foundation, which provides scholarships, and encourages students and educational institutions to focus on career pathways into the attractions industry.###About IAAPAIAAPA is a diverse and dynamic community of global attractions professionals. As the largest international trade association for permanently located attractions, IAAPA unifies the attractions community, connects people to learn and grow together, and strives to promote the highest professional standards for excellence and safety around the world.Founded in 1918, IAAPA represents leading industry attractions and supplier companies, consultants, and individual members from more than 100 countries. Members include professionals from amusement parks, theme parks, attractions, water parks, resorts, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, science centers, museums, cruise lines, manufacturers, and suppliers.The association's global headquarters and North America office are in Orlando, Florida, U.S. IAAPA also maintains offices in Brussels, Belgium; Hong Kong, China; Shanghai, China; and, Mexico City, Mexico. Visit IAAPA or connect through IAAPA's social media channels: @IAAPAHQ #IAAPAIAAPA Online Press Room...

Eryka Washington Perry

IAAPA

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.