National Home Corp Announces Affordable New Homes Now Selling At Sotto Addition In Milford, Texas

National Home Corp (NHC) "America's Affordable Builder" announces new homes now selling at Sotto Addition in Milford, Texas

- Mike HylandMILFORD, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National HomeCorp, (NHC)“America's Affordable Builder,” announced today that new affordable homes are now selling at Sotto Addition in Milford, Texas.Sotto Addition is off Water Street in Milford. National HomeCorp's newly built and affordable homes start in the low $200s with sizes ranging from 1,510 to 4,000 square feet. NHC is offering 11 available floor plans of one-and-two-story homes featuring 3-6 bedrooms, 2-4 baths, and 2-car garages.Homebuyers can choose from a variety of plans offering eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.“Our new Sotto Addition community offers convenience, comfort, and affordability in a great location near the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in a rural setting close to major urban centers,” said Mike Hyland, president of National HomeCorp.National HomeCorp is offering 100% financing, or In House Financing with 3.5% towards closing costs on new construction homes. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.Founded in 1853, Milford, Texas is an historic community located about 45 miles south of Dallas. Residents enjoy the qualities of rural living with an easy commute to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Plus, homebuyers in Milford enjoy a tight-knit community featuring parks, museums, and family-owned businesses and restaurants. Education is provided by the Milford Independent School District and nearby colleges include the University of Texas in Dallas and Texas A&M in College Station.Sotto Addition is located at 271 Water Street. Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes by calling 469-797-0903 or by visiting nationalhomecorp .About National HomeCorp:As America's Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit# # #

