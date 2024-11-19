Endace Establishes Middle East Regional Headquarters In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Endace , the world leader in packet capture, announces the formation of a new company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to continue expansion in the Middle East, further demonstrating Endace's commitment to the Middle East Region.

Having successfully deployed a number of very large infrastructure projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates, Endace is expanding its footprint in the region with the establishment of a new Middle East Regional Headquarters – Endace Arabia LLC – located in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Endace will build a local team to assist customers in the Middle East to secure their mission critical networks by leveraging Endace's Always-On packet capture.

“This is an extremely significant market,” says Endace CEO, Stuart Wilson.“Endace products are already deployed in mission-critical networks across the Globe to secure critical infrastructure against cyberattacks. With our close partnership with StarLink we are uncovering strong growth opportunities for Endace capabilities in Defense, Government, Critical Infrastructure and Enterprise across the Middle East region.”

“It's encouraging to see organizations in the Middle East recognizing the critical importance of cybersecurity and prioritizing investments to implement the foundations of robust cyber defense for critical infrastructure. They are not only adopting but in many cases actually defining global best practice,” Wilson says.“StarLink has proven to be a fantastic partner in the region, providing local expertise and broad reach in promoting the adoption of Endace technology.”

“StarLink and Endace have been collaborating strategically in Saudi from the very first project. With Endace now incorporated and expanding its local team, we can jointly provide this critical technology for cyber defense to a much wider set of customers across the region. We are looking forward to a closer and stronger collaboration,” says Mohammad Abou Okdeh, Regional Director for KSA at StarLink Saudi Arabia.

About Endace

Endace's scalable, always-on packet capture gives Network Operations and Security teams the deep visibility they need for fast, accurate incident investigation with rich forensic evidence at their fingertips from all their tools. EndaceProbes provide enterprise-class packet sniffing in on-prem, public and private cloud environments, with rapid, centralized search and one-click access to full pcap data from leading security and performance solutions (including Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Splunk, Elastic, and many others). Analyze network traffic using a single, unified console across all on-premise, private, or public cloud infrastructure for total hybrid cloud visibility. Capture every packet. See every threat.

