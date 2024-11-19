Heinemann Expands Relationship With Bestselling Author Dr. Chris Emdin To Launch Don't Worry Just Teach Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Heinemann today announced that it will develop a series of professional with New York Times-bestselling author Chris Emdin. The series is titled Don't Worry Just and will expand upon the previously announced standalone title from Emdin with a focus on combining the philosophical and practical aspects of teaching to transform classroom practice.

The Don't Worry Just Teach series is an outgrowth of decades of research on teaching and and will initially feature 10 titles, with occasional co-authors and contributors from across the field. The first book in the series, The Art of Reality Pedagogy, will publish in fall 2025. Subsequent titles will focus on school leadership, teaching as performance art and ways to transform science classrooms, as well as other topics. In addition, Emdin will become a contributor to Heinemann's blog and podcast, partnering with Heinemann to create relevant and timely thought leadership content across multiple channels.

"The idea for this series was conceived as a response to the dualism that currently exists in education where learning is either too abstract or prescriptive," said Emdin. "Teachers need thoughtful techniques, not scripts. My hope is that this series will be equal parts theoretical and tangible, giving teachers opportunities to reimagine what they've learned to meet the unique needs of their classrooms."

"Heinemann is thrilled to partner with Dr. Emdin to bring timely and practical content to teachers through this new series and also through relevant thought leadership across our other platforms," said Maggie DeMont, general manager of Heinemann. "Chris' decades of research and experience in the classroom provide a much-needed and steady voice to help bridge the gap between the science of teaching and learning and the art of delivering instruction."

For more information about Heinemann's resources for teachers, please visit Heinemann/teacherresources .

About Dr. Chris Emdin

Christopher Emdin is the Maxine Greene Chair for Distinguished Contributions to Education and Professor of Science and Education at Teachers College, Columbia University. He is also Director of Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the STEAM DREAM Idea Lab.

He has previously served as Scholar in Residence at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, alumni fellow at the Hip-hop Archive and Hutchins Center at Harvard University, STEAM Ambassador for the U.S. Department of State and Minorities in Energy Ambassador for the U.S. Department of Energy.

Dr. Emdin holds a Ph.D in Urban Education with a concentration in Mathematics, Science, and Technology; Masters degrees in both Natural Sciences and Education and Bachelors degrees in Physical Anthropology, Biology, and Chemistry.

He is the creator of the #HipHopEd social media movement, Science Genius BATTLES and Collider Classroom. He has been named one of the 27 people bridging divides in the United States by

Time

magazine and the Root 100 list of most influential African Americans.

He is the author of numerous award winning works including the award-winning,

Urban Science Education for the Hip-hop Generation

and the New York Times bestseller,

For White Folks Who Teach In the Hood and the Rest of Ya'll too. His latest books are Ratchetdemic: Reimagining Academic Excellence

and STEM STEAM Make Dream.

About Heinemann

Heinemann is a publisher of professional resources and a provider of educational services for educators, kindergarten through college. Heinemann supports the professionalism and compassion of teachers as they help children become literate, empathetic, knowledgeable citizens. Heinemann authors are exemplary educators eager to support the practice of other teachers through books, videos, workshops, online courses and most recently through explicit teaching materials. Heinemann is dedicated to teachers. Discover the path to lifelong professional learning at Heinemann .

Media Contact:

Erika McCaffrey

Communications Director

Heinemann Publishing

[email protected]

