VIDANTAWORLD AND CIRQUE DU SOLEIL UNITE TO UNVEIL LUDÕ: A REVOLUTIONARY WATER-THEMED SHOW & CULINARY EXPERIENCE IN NUEVO VALLARTA

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a milestone in entertainment innovation,

Grupo Vidanta and Cirque du Soleil celebrate a decade of collaboration with the announcement of LUDÕ, an awe-inspiring water-themed show that redefines the boundaries of live performance and immersive storytelling. Set to debut in November 2025 at VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park in Nuevo Vallarta, LUDÕ marks Cirque du Soleil's monumental return to water-themed productions, following the legendary

O in Las Vegas, and promises to be the most epic water dinner show ever created.

A stunning preview of the new Cirque du Soleil theater at VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park in Nuevo Vallarta. This cutting-edge venue, designed to host the revolutionary LUDÕ water-themed show, is a marvel of modern architecture and innovation.

Featuring immersive water elements and a mesmerizing 360-degree aquatic stage, this state-of-the-art venue redefines entertainment with its dynamic aquatic design.

Get a first look at LUDÕ, the groundbreaking water-themed show from Cirque du Soleil, coming to VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta in November 2025.

LUDÕ-from the Latin for "I play"-is more than a show-it's a fusion of art and technology, a spectacle where water becomes a narrative force, enveloping audiences in an aquatic realm that celebrates both the power of nature and the heights of human imagination. Set in a cutting-edge, 696-seat custom theater, water flows through every aspect of the story, with mesmerizing visuals, gravity-defying performances, and revolutionary technology designed to create an experience as dynamic as water itself.

LUDÕ will feature an innovative gourmet dining experience and showcase the custom theater's state-of-the-art features, advanced acoustics, and spectacular architecture. The intimate theater, surrounded by immersive aquatic elements and equipped with groundbreaking technology, will allow each performance to seamlessly integrate water as a narrative and visual element.

Since its inception, Cirque du Soleil and Grupo Vidanta's partnership has redefined expectations, blending art, technology, and hospitality to elevate the concept of immersive experiences. As VidantaWorld continues to grow, LUDÕ will be a flagship attraction, highlighting the scope and ambition of this unparalleled destination. With two spectacular destinations located in Mexico-VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta and VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, and VidantaWorld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht, VidantaWorld encompasses a wide range of vacation experiences that span from luxury theme parks, high-end hotels, and global voyages to world-class shows, sporting events, and concerts by global superstars.

"The creation of LUDÕ by Cirque du Soleil at VidantaWorld is more than a milestone; it's a bold statement of Mexico's capacity to innovate and captivate on a global stage," said Iván Chávez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta. "LUDÕ is designed to inspire awe,

and to show the world that Mexico is not only a top destination but a leader in the future of entertainment. We are beyond thrilled to invite audiences to experience this unparalleled journey through water, creativity, and the boundless spirit of VidantaWorld."

"We're thrilled to

expand

our partnership with Grupo Vidanta by bringing a

spectacular

new show to Nuevo Vallarta, inviting fans from around the globe to experience Cirque du Soleil like never before. This custom-built theater is a masterpiece of innovation, providing the ultimate canvas to showcase our boundless creativity. This new chapter not only

celebrates

our long-term collaboration but also reaffirms our shared commitment to redefining the future of entertainment and luxury," said Daniel Lamarre, Executive Vice-Chairman of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

"This show embodies everything that makes our partnership with Grupo Vidanta so rewarding," said Michel Laprise, Show Writer & Director of Cirque du Soleil LUDÕ. "LUDÕ harnesses the limitless qualities of water, a medium that captures memory, transcends gravity, and allows us to create a dynamic, dreamlike journey unlike any other. Through this innovative collaboration, we are able to invite audiences into an experience that celebrates nature, wonder, and artistry in a whole new way."

Audiences will be captivated by a dazzling array of acts celebrating the fluidity and grandeur of water. The show features stunning aerial performances that blend strength and grace, and dynamic group acts showcasing precision, teamwork, and rhythm. Interactive elements, including acrobatics on a net platform, invite guests to immerse themselves in the experience, making each moment an artistic tribute to the harmony of nature.

Each act in LUDÕ encourages the audience to explore a world where the boundaries between elements are effortlessly transcended. The opening in November 2025 will officially kick off over 300 planned shows per year, solidifying LUDÕ as a must-see event for luxury travelers and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

Anticipating high demand, VidantaWorld will offer exclusive vacation packages for LUDÕ that provide guests with a closer look into the artistry and technical innovation behind the show. Pre-sale sign-ups for dinner show tickets are now open on . Package info will become available in early 2025, with priority access for VidantaWorld newsletter subscribers starting in February.

For more information on LUDÕ, ticket packages, and pre-sale access, please visit

About Grupo Vidanta

Founded in 1974 by the visionary leader of the tourism industry, Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is the most important comprehensive developer of tourism services in Mexico and Latin America, specializing in building and operating luxury vacation destinations, luxury resort hotel brands, real estate, golf courses, luxury beach clubs, mega yachts, luxury theme parks, innovative experiences, and spectacular entertainment centers in Mexico.

The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations makes dream vacations a reality in the most coveted places on the coast of Mexico-Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and East Cape. Their portfolio of world-class brands and experiences includes such resort hotels as The Estates, AAA Five Diamond award-winning Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, Kingdom of the Sun, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Celebrate Park, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden, Ocean Breeze, among others; and the SkyDream Parks Gondola, the world's first-ever gondola at a beach resort.

Grupo Vidanta also is expanding its innovative approach to vacationing with VidantaWorld. With VidantaWorld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht, Grupo Vidanta is taking its vision of luxury around the globe with a wide array of incredible 2025 itineraries. And the company is also proud to present VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta and VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, the world's ultimate entertainment and luxury destinations. At these destinations, guests can enjoy an ever-expanding variety of experiences that span from immersive shows to groundbreaking theme parks to one-of-a-kind events.

Grupo Vidanta also continues to pioneer innovative partnerships, including original collaborations such as Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, a resident show located at VidantaWorld Riviera Maya and the only Cirque du Soleil theatrical and culinary experience in the world. Grupo Vidanta also has an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to develop spectacular professional golf courses within Vidanta's different destinations. And the company is proud to host the 2022-2025 PGA TOUR's Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, located at the award-winning Vidanta Vallarta Course at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold more than 2,000 luxurious vacation homes and is responsible for developing the first privately built airport in Mexico, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco. Listed by Great Place to Work as one of the best employers in Mexico, Grupo Vidanta maintains a solid commitment to its employees and the communities where it operates through its continuous mission dedicated to promoting social and environmental efforts, as recognized by such global authorities as EarthCheck, and through its non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Vidanta Foundation.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit .



