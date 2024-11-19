عربي


HILL FARRER NAMED A 'TOP LAW FIRM' BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES


11/19/2024 2:15:53 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that it has received the Los Angeles Times'“Top Law Firm” designation.

“We are pleased to receive this recognition alongside other prestigious law firms,” says Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis.“It is a testament to the talent and dedication of our team and our commitment to clients.”

Hill Farrer has a 100-year history of success in practices including business, labor and employment, real estate, trusts and estates, bankruptcy and litigation. The firm's attorneys are leaders in their fields, highly respected by both the courts and by their peers.

Earlier this year, Hill Farrer was recognized by Best Lawyers® as a Best Law Firm® for 2025.

