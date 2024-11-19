HILL FARRER NAMED A 'TOP LAW FIRM' BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that it has received the Los Angeles Times'“Top Law Firm” designation.“We are pleased to receive this recognition alongside other prestigious law firms,” says Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis.“It is a testament to the talent and dedication of our team and our commitment to clients.”Hill Farrer has a 100-year history of success in practices including business, and employment, real estate, trusts and estates, bankruptcy and litigation. The firm's attorneys are leaders in their fields, highly respected by both the courts and by their peers.Earlier this year, Hill Farrer was recognized by Best Lawyers® as a Best Law Firm® for 2025.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

+ +1 3106016008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.