LOCAL City Places Launches Phase II With Exciting“Who's Your Favorite Restaurant” Matching Prize Sweepstakes

Who's Your Favorite Restaurant?

Troy Warren

LOCAL City Places

LOCAL City Places, a leading local search platform dedicated to providing users with the most comprehensive, up-to-date information about everything their city has to offer

- Troy WarrenCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LOCAL City Places, a leading local search platform dedicated to providing users with the most comprehensive, up-to-date information about everything their city has to offer, is excited to announce the company is embarking on Phase II of its national rollout.After many months of behind-the-scenes work to build out its nationwide network of Chapter Leaders, and then expanding on that with its innovative Partner program, the company is poised to launch Phase II with the launch of its Who's Your Favorite Restaurant & WHY? Matching Prize Sweepstakes.Unlike other sweepstakes that diminish participants' chances of winning a prize when they refer others, the LOCAL City Places Matching Prize Sweepstakes rewards them for referring their friends and family by increasing their odds of winning! This means that when any of their referrals enter the sweepstakes and win, they automatically win that same prize too. The more they refer, the more they increase their chances of winning.This sweepstakes doesn't just benefit the people who enter, it's great for the merchants who own restaurants too. When someone recommends their favorite restaurant through the Sweepstakes, they are also submitting a review of that restaurant. That restaurant review is published on a page on the LOCAL City Places platform reserved just for that merchant and their restaurant. The company then reaches out to that restaurant with an offer to claim their exclusive spot on their high-traffic network, effectively locking out their competitors.Troy Warren, founder and CEO of LOCAL City Places explains, "We're thrilled to launch this exciting phase of LOCAL City Places with the Who's Your Favorite Restaurant & WHY? Matching Prize Sweepstakes. This initiative not only brings communities together in a fun and rewarding way but also provides local restaurant owners with a unique opportunity to showcase their businesses and connect with new customers. It's a win-win for everyone involved and perfectly embodies our mission of celebrating and supporting local businesses."For more information, please visit LocalCityPlaces or you can reach out directly to LOCAL City Places company headquarters at (480) 579-6000.About LOCAL City PlacesLOCAL City Places is an innovative local search platform that empowers consumers to discover and connect with local businesses across the United States. With a focus on local search and community engagement, LOCAL City Places is dedicated to providing value to both consumers and business owners, fostering informed decision-making and vibrant local economies. For more information, visit LOCALCityPlaces.

Troy Warren

City Press Media

+1 480-579-6000

email us here

