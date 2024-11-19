Ground Media And GLAAD Win Four Anthem Awards For Groundbreaking 'Here We Are' Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nadya Lopez, a Miami-based student, artist, and transgender woman, appears with her parents in the "Here We Are" campaign-an initiative by Ground and GLAAD to amplify the voices of trans Americans and their families

Campaign Promotes Transgender Visibility, Combats Misinformation, and Advocates for Equality

- said David Rochkind, CEO, Ground MediaWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ground Media, a pioneer in data-driven, purpose-led storytelling, and GLAAD, the world's largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, announced today that they've been honored with four Anthem Awards for their impactful Here We Are campaign.This groundbreaking collaboration, which elevates transgender voices and fosters acceptance, won in the following categories all under Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Partnership or Collaboration (Gold), Special Projects (Gold), Best PR or Earned Media Campaign (Silver), Campaign-Non-Profit (Silver). The campaign's success also significantly contributed to GLAAD being recognized as Non-Profit of the Year, an honor achieved with a record-breaking total of 12 awards.The Anthem Awards celebrate purpose-driven work worldwide, with over 2,300 entries from 34 countries in this year's competition. Winners were selected for their outstanding contributions to social impact and advocacy.“This recognition underscores the power of simply telling the truth,” said David Rochkind, CEO of Ground Media.“It's an incredible honor to work with GLAAD to share the stories of courageous people who want nothing more than to live their lives free from fear. The stakes couldn't be higher, as the very freedom to live authentically is on the line, and we are committed to continue partnering with GLAAD to help protect that freedom.”One of the voices in the campaign is Nadya Lopez , a 20-year-old student, artist and transgender woman from Miami, featured alongside her parents. "Transgender people just want to live without fear," Lopez said. "I'm not political-I just want the world to know that we are here, our lives are filled with joy, and we're not going anywhere."“Through the 'Here We Are' campaign, GLAAD and Ground Media are challenging misconceptions by showcasing the strength and resilience of transgender people and our families,” said Shane Diamond, Transgender Advocacy Consultant at GLAAD.“This campaign fosters understanding and affirms that everyone deserves the right to live authentically and free from fear. Ground Media has been an extraordinary partner, bringing innovation and compassion to this initiative. Together, we're reshaping narratives and accelerating acceptance towards full equality.”About the“Here We Are” CampaignHere We Are is a groundbreaking storytelling campaign produced by GLAAD and Ground Media, focused on amplifying the voices of transgender individuals to foster acceptance and combat discrimination. The campaign features 13 video vignettes and two radio spots of transgender adults and their supportive families confronting stereotypes and inspiring understanding. The campaign has reached millions nationwide through donated ad space from companies like Comcast NBCUniversal, TikTok, iHeartRadio, and Paramount. For more information, visit .About Ground MediaGround Media is an award-winning, data-driven storytelling studio committed to helping mission-driven organizations achieve measurable impact. Through its proprietary platform, StoryHeat, Ground Media transforms complex data into dynamic narratives that inspire action and foster real-world change. Ground Media partners with nonprofits, foundations, socially responsible brands, agencies, and political campaigns to amplify their messages and create stories that truly matter. Recent clients include Disney, Johnson & Johnson, National Geographic, GLAAD, Harvard University, Global Fund Advocates Network, and CARE. For more information, visit or contact us at ...a.About GLAADGLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance by tackling issues that shape the narrative and spark cultural change. Through media advocacy, GLAAD challenges discrimination, defends hard-earned progress, and creates a world where everyone is free to live the life they love. For more information, visit or connect with @GLAAD on social media.

Here We Are

