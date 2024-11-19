EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Northern Data Group chooses five future tech entrepreneurs for its first AI Accelerator





Copernilabs, Grounded AI, Tecology, Theraimmune and Voxist will be mentored by leaders Northern Data Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and NVIDIA

Applications received from innovative startups spanning 21 countries, five continents and 15 industry sectors, including healthtech, ESG, and cybersecurity AI Accelerator offers startups complimentary access to NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs used to train the leading AI applications, and is powered by 100% carbon-free energy

Frankfurt/Main – 19

November 2024 – Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2 , ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 ), a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, today announces the five successful startups selected for its inaugural AI Accelerator , designed to fast-track AI innovation by offering access to the AI technology that powers generative AI chatbots and content creation. These startups will be able to rapidly establish or scale a proof of concept for their AI product through complimentary access to NVIDIA HGX H100 systems connected with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking. Northern Data Group ensures its AI technology is powered by 100% carbon-free energy. The AI Accelerator also offers access to bespoke mentoring from Northern Data Group's leadership and representatives from industry leaders and partners, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Additionally, these startups will have a dedicated virtual workshop on 'Building LLM applications with Prompt Engineering' from the NVIDIA

Deep Learning Institute , alongside tailored sessions focusing on topics such as 'ESG in AI' and 'How to Navigate the Investor Landscape'.



The startups that have been selected to partake in Northern Data Group's AI Accelerator are:

Copernilabs – a French startup specialized in applied artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. It is developing a multi-sensor monitoring platform powered by AI, using computer vision, machine learning, and deep learning for real-time monitoring via various sensors (cameras, robots, and telescopes).

Grounded AI – a UK startup developing a tool, named Veracity API, that will improve the accuracy and reliability of AI products by addressing hallucinations, especially in fields like science, publishing and law.

Tecology – a Danish startup combining cameras and acoustic sensors with AI to monitor biodiversity, aiming to track insect populations and activities and positively impact nature by unlocking previously inaccessible ecological data.

Theraimmune – a UK startup leveraging AI to identify druggable targets that enable 'healthier aging' in menopausal women, aiming to develop novel therapies and repurpose drugs for menopause-related diseases. Voxist – a French startup offering advanced Voice AI to transform speech data into knowledge and actionable data. Through Speech-to-Text and Natural Language Processing, it analyses and interprets communications from clients, employees, or personal contacts.

The AI Accelerator received applications from startups based in 21 countries, across five continents, including those at every funding stage, from pre-seed to series B. These startups operate across a range of different industry sectors, including technology, business advisory, healthcare, financial services, energy, and sustainability. All applications were reviewed by a panel of AI innovators, including Northern Data Group's leadership and Tech Advisory Board, as well as senior representatives from companies like HPE, before the final five were selected. Northern Data Group operates Europe's largest and cleanest GenAI cloud service provider (CSP) and was among the first in Europe to deploy NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs. With its AI Accelerator, Northern Data Group is providing startups with a solution to the challenge of accessing scarce and expensive compute power by opening up its GenAI cloud. In democratizing access to this technology, Northern Data Group is helping ensure innovative startups are a central part of AI's future and can capitalize on the benefits offered by GenAI.



Rosanne Kincaid-Smith, Group COO, Northern Data Group, commented: “Our AI Accelerator is a key part of Northern Data Group's commitment to inspiring and nurturing the next generation of AI innovators, helping ensure that startups have the technology they need to succeed regardless of their resources. By providing this talented group of startups with access to our leading cloud platform, we are enabling startups to jumpstart their development and bring their ideas to market faster. We look forward to seeing the transformative innovations that will emerge from this cohort.”



Suresh Babu, SVP & GM, HPC & AI GTM, HPE, commented: “AI startups are turning to Northern Data Group's AI Accelerator program to bring their creativity and innovative use of generative AI to life, while ensuring ethics and safety to reduce risk. We're proud to play a role by providing mentorship to help early AI innovators realize their vision and fast-track their projects using the powerful performance and scaling capabilities that HPE AI servers enable.”



To follow the startups' progress or to find out more about Northern Data Group's AI Accelerator, please visit the website:



About Northern Data Group: Northern Data Group is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world's most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.



Investor Relations: Jose Cano

Vice President, Investor Relations

E-Mail:



Media enquiries: Hawthorn Advisors

Email:

