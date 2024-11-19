ADEETIE Scheme Offers Interest Subsidy Of 5% To Small, 3% To Medium Enterprises For Energy Efficient Technologies

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 19 (KNN) The of Power is set to unveil a Rs 10 billion initiative next month aimed at helping micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) adopt advanced energy-efficient technologies.

The scheme, named Assistance in Deploying Efficient Technologies in Industries & Establishments (ADEETIE), will be managed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), according to a senior official from the ministry.

With an initial allocation of Rs 1,000 crore, ADEETIE will provide support through interest subsidies. Small enterprises will receive a 5 per cent interest subsidy, while medium enterprises are eligible for 3 per cent on loans taken to implement energy-saving technologies. Large corporations, however, are excluded from this program.

“The guidelines for the scheme have been finalised and will soon be shared with stakeholders to ensure smooth execution,” the official said.

This initiative aligns with India's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, focusing on reducing industrial energy costs and carbon footprints.

Supported technologies include automation systems, combustion control for boilers, methane capture, and air-dyeing technologies.

ADEETIE also features capacity-building provisions, with an online platform managed by BEE to streamline financing and project execution.

The program complements legislative efforts such as the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which mandates clean energy adoption and establishes carbon markets.

The MSME sector, contributing 40 per cent of India's industrial output and exports and 37.54 per cent to GDP, is a critical focus area. By reducing energy costs and emissions, ADEETIE aims to bolster MSMEs' global competitiveness.

Expected to launch in December, this scheme underscores the government's commitment to facilitating the adoption of advanced, cost-effective energy solutions for MSMEs, a vital step in India's broader energy conservation strategy.

(KNN Bureau)