India's Global Capability Centres Poised For USD 100 Billion Milestone By 2030

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 19 (KNN) India's Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are on a transformative path, set to become a USD 100 billion by 2030, employing over 2.5 million professionals, according to a report titled“India's GCC Landscape: A Strategic Pathway for Mid-Sized Aspirational Corporations to Scale Beyond.”

The report underscores India's current stature as a hub for over 1,700 GCCs, collectively generating USD 64.6 billion in annual revenue while employing 1.9 million professionals.

Beyond growth in size, GCCs in India are advancing their strategic importance, transitioning from traditional service providers to innovation and transformation hubs over the past five years.

By 2026, over 70 per cent of India's GCCs are projected to adopt advanced AI technologies, including machine learning for analytics, AI-powered customer support, and R&D innovations. This technological pivot underscores the sector's focus on driving global corporate transformation.

Cost competitiveness remains a cornerstone of India's GCC appeal, with operational expenses up to 40 per cent lower than in Eastern Europe, ensuring efficiency without compromising quality.

Moreover, GCCs offer strategic advantages such as risk diversification and uninterrupted operations. This multifaceted approach attracts global corporations seeking resilience in an increasingly volatile economic landscape.

Bengaluru has solidified its position as India's leading GCC hub, housing 36 per cent of the workforce, driven by its high-tech dominance (37 per cent of workforce share). Key sectors include BFSI and consulting (21 per cent), along with automotive and electronics manufacturing (10 per cent).

Hyderabad follows, contributing 14 per cent of GCC clients, excelling in cloud computing, AI, and blockchain. Mumbai and Pune account for 31 per cent, focusing on high-tech and automotive industries, while Delhi-NCR emphasises oil and gas, IoT, and data analytics.

India's GCC landscape exemplifies innovation, strategic value addition, and cost efficiency. With sustained advancements in AI and technology, the sector is poised for robust growth, solidifying India's position as a global powerhouse in corporate operations.

