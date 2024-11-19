Rockbreaks Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) Reports Promising Metallurgical Test Results From Duquesne West Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA:9NH) announced initial metallurgical testing results from its 2023 program at the Duquesne West Project in Quebec, with recoveries ranging from 90-100% for replacement-style mineralization and an average recovery of 88% for Quartz-Feldspar Porphyry (QFP) related mineralization. The testing, conducted by SGS Laboratory using LeachwellTM technology, confirmed the deposit's compatibility with conventional gravity separation and carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing. Low levels of deleterious elements such as copper and arsenic enhance the deposit's economic viability by reducing processing complexity and cost. CEO John Florek highlighted the results as a strong foundation for the upcoming mineral resource estimate expected in Q1 2025.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR ( ), under the company's profile.

