Investornewsbreaks SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) To Participate In 13Th Annual Roth Technology Conference

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) To Participate In 13Th Annual Roth Technology Conference
Date
11/19/2024 2:05:48 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ: SKYX) , a platform technology company focused on making homes and buildings safer and smarter, announced its participation in the 13th Annual Roth Technology conference on Nov. 19-20, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. Founder and Executive Chairman Rani Kohen and Co-CEO Lenny Sokolow will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts during the event. Interested parties can contact ROTH MKM representatives or SKYX's investor relations team for further details and meeting arrangements.
About SKYX Platforms Corp.
As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at
