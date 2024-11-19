TIFIN Give Launches Novel Philanthropy Feature Enabling Donors To Mobilize Communities Through Donor-Advised Funds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The first-of-its-kind feature enables donors to create public campaigns and drive community engagement from a unified platform.

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN Give , the modern philanthropic planning platform, today announced the launch of a new feature designed to enhance donor-advised funds (DAFs) for wealth enterprises, including RIAs, broker-dealers, and wirehouses.

TIFIN Give's new feature allows donors to create public campaigns to bolster community engagement.

This novel feature allows donors to create personalized public campaigns to encourage friends, families, and communities to join them in supporting causes they care about. This capability transforms individual giving into a collaborative effort, enabling donors to amplify their philanthropic influence while engaging their networks in meaningful contributions.

This community giving feature has already been deployed with clients of TIFIN Give and has been widely adopted by financial advisors and their clients across the wealth management industry. The release builds upon existing multi-generational capabilities, which allows donors to bring their family into the giving experience, compare giving history, and cultivate a legacy of generosity.

Importantly, donors no longer need to rely on external platforms to involve their networks in philanthropy. Donors can now manage their philanthropic journey, invite participation, and access aggregated insights across campaigns-all within a seamless, unified platform experience.

Following recent Hurricanes Helene and Milton, DAF holders used TIFIN Give to raise funds for disaster relief organizations. Donors quickly created personalized campaign pages and invited their networks to contribute, sharing campaigns via social media, emails, texts, and QR codes. Grants were processed directly through the platform, ensuring timely and impactful support.

"TIFIN Give is redefining giving," said Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder and CEO of TIFIN. "This first-of-its-kind community giving feature now allows families to rally their networks for any of their causes on one platform."

TIFIN Give, as a result of this release, now also bolsters community awareness for lesser-known organizations by increasing donation value without adding administrative burden to the charities. Every donor receives an immediate tax receipt, ensuring a tax-efficient and seamless giving process that maximizes the benefit to charitable organizations.

"TIFIN Give is dedicated to reshaping philanthropy through innovation," added Paul Lussow, CEO of TIFIN Give. "This new feature empowers donors to become community leaders, amplifying their efforts by involving others while reducing operational challenges for smaller charitable organizations."

About TIFIN Give

TIFIN Give redefines donor-advised funds with a fully digital platform tailored for wealth enterprises, including RIAs, broker-dealers, workplaces, and WealthTech providers. For more information about TIFIN Give please visit TIFINgive or follow us on LinkedIn .

About TIFIN

TIFIN builds and operates companies that leverage AI, data science, and technology to address frictions in wealth and asset management. Its portfolio of companies includes Magnifi, TIFIN Give, TIFIN Wealth, TIFIN AMP, TIFIN AG, Sage, Helix, TIFIN @Work, and MyFi. TIFIN has been backed by JP Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, SEI, Motive Partners, and Broadridge among others.

Media Contacts

The Rudin Group

Michael Walsh

[email protected]

TIFIN Give

Katie Gervase

[email protected]

SOURCE TIFIN

