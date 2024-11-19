Replate's AI-Driven Technology Is Helping Eliminate Global Food Waste

MENAFN - 3BL) One in eight people don't know where their next meal is coming from. Yet the United States wastes between 30 to 40 percent of its entire food supply.

For Cisco, addressing the longstanding challenge of food waste and bridging the gap between available food and those in need begins with partnership and connection.

Our non-profit partner Replate connects businesses with excess food to communities that face food insecurity. With our support they have developed a technology platform that facilitates food donation and recovery, with AI-driven algorithms that optimize their operations.

The technology is making a real difference for businesses that want to help communities facing food insecurity while helping the environment by reducing food waste – like the Chase Center in San Francisco, which typically has surplus food after their basketball games, shows, and concerts. Through a client-facing portal, Chase Center can schedule an on-demand or weekly pickup and be matched with a“food rescuer” who delivers the food to nonprofits serving communities in need.

Through Replate's unique technology platform, the Chase Center can track meaningful metrics, including their overall humanitarian influence (number of meals and pounds of food donated) and environmental impact (gallons of water saved and pounds of CO2 diverted from the atmosphere through reduction in food waste).

San Franciscans can spot Replate's food rescuers traversing the city in white vans that sport the hashtag #EverybodyEats. But these vans are making their way across the globe to tackle food insecurity on an international scale, spreading across the United States and the Middle East.

Watch BBC's StoryWorks segment above to see how Replate is leveraging AI-driven technology to facilitate food rescue with Cisco's support and visit Replate's website to learn more about their mission to reduce food waste and food insecurity.

Learn more about how Cisco positively One Billion Lives around the world.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter .

About Cisco's Purpose

Cisco's purpose is to Power an Inclusive Future for All. From increasing access to skills needed to thrive in a digital economy to supporting the most vulnerable in times of crisis, we're committed to using our technology for good. Cisco is also leveraging our scale and innovation to help ensure that our increasingly digital future is sustainable, inclusive, and resilient.