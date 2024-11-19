Albertsons Companies' Director Of Finance Named Nextup's 2024 Bobbie O'hare Impact Award Winner

(MENAFN- 3BL) Brenda Valley, Director of Finance at Albertsons Companies has been named NextUp's 2024 Bobbie O'Hare Impact Award Winner! This prestigious award recognizes Valley's exceptional leadership and her unwavering dedication to developing an inclusive community both within Albertsons Cos. and beyond.

Valley has been an invaluable member of the Albertsons Cos. team for over a decade. Her journey has been marked by numerous achievements and a relentless commitment to excellence, supporting eCommerce, Digital Shopper Experience, Data Science, Data Products, Governance, and Business Intelligence.

Valley currently serves as an officer on the board for NextUp Northern California, which is focused on a mission to advance all women – from leadership skills and career advancement to empowering women to define the success they desire in their personal and professional lives. Valley's leadership has been pivotal in creating opportunities for women and fostering a boldly inclusive community. Her contributions have made a significant impact, not just in our company, but across the industry.

In a moment of heartfelt recognition, Bobbie O'Hare, Board of Directors Member Emeritus and founder of NextUp regions, personally called Valley to congratulate her. This memorable highlight underscores the profound influence Valley has made.

