Sands Takes A Holistic Approach To Team Member Advancement With Well-Being Initiatives

Sands' commitment to Team Member advancement goes beyond job-related training and continuing education programs as part of a holistic approach to helping Team Members thrive. Initiatives offered in Sands' regions around the world promote physical health, mental wellness and social connection as part of an overall commitment to Team Member well-being.

Sands China

In Macao, Sands China launched the Happy 360 wellness initiative for Team Members in 2021. The centerpiece of Happy 360 is a six-week summer event series that spans seminars, parent-child interest classes, healing workshops, physical and mental health consultations from professionals, and interactive game booths, all aimed at encouraging Team Members to develop a positive mindset, physical and mental well-being, and a healthy work-life balance.

This year, the Happy 360 Series ran May-July and drew more than 4,000 participants to 11 events including health consultations, mental health awareness games and workshops on developing healthy habits, building resilience and thinking positively.

“Our Team Members are our most valued resource,” Dr. Wilfred Wong, Sands China executive vice chairman, said.“We want to create a work environment in which they can thrive, and an important part of that is caring for their physical and mental well-being. Happy 360 has been a very successful effort in that regard, and we are glad to have offered it for the fourth consecutive year.”

Since its launch in 2021, the Happy 360 program has delivered nearly 200 activities for more than 28,000 participants.

Marina Bay Sands

In Singapore, Marina Bay Sands also offers Team Members a variety of well-being programs including physical activities such as yoga and gym classes; crafts including leather-making and sun-catcher workshops; and educational tours. Since August, Marina Bay Sands has been hosting 15 different activities to enhance Team Members' physical and mental health.

Marina Bay Sands has also fully reinstated Team Member sports clubs, which had been suspended during the pandemic. Sports include soccer, badminton, dragon bat and running as well as regular training sessions and competitive play. These sports clubs enable Team Members to exercise while enjoying the camaraderie of playing in a team environment.

Corporate

This fall, the corporate human resources team is conducting mental health awareness and resources training for managers to ensure they are equipped to direct Team Members to appropriate support should needs arise. In addition, the EmpowHER Team Member resource group for women and their allies is providing members with one-one-one sessions with a health and wellness coach this fall to provide personalized input for maintaining or improving their health.

Team Member well-being programs are part of Sands' ambition to invest $200 million to workforce development by 2025.