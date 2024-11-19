WILBY.Ai Is Proud To Launch THINK1, A Revolutionary Platform That Can Instantly Translate Any Video Advertisement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Abbie RossiROME, LAZIO, ITALY, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Now, watch any ad in your language, transforming global advertising and reaching audiences like never before.WILBY, a leader in artificial intelligence-driven language solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Think 1.Ai, a groundbreaking set to transform the world of advertising by offering real-time, seamless translation in 165 languages. This cutting-edge technology allows brands and advertisers to break down language barriers, ensuring that audiences worldwide can engage with advertising content in their native language-regardless of where the ad was created.Think 1.Ai empowers advertisers to deliver more personalized, culturally relevant ads across diverse markets, making global campaigns more impactful and accessible. With just one click, advertisers can instantly adapt their messages, tone, and content to suit local languages and cultural nuances, increasing the effectiveness of their outreach while reducing the time and cost traditionally required for localization."Think 1.Ai is a game-changer for video advertisers around the world," said Simon Wilby, CEO of WILBY. "By offering real-time translations and cultural adaptation at scale, we're empowering brands to communicate more effectively with global audiences, ensuring that every viewer gets the message in a way that resonates with them. This is the future of advertising, where language is no longer a barrier, but a bridge."As digital advertising continues to evolve, WILBY's Think 1.Ai aims to redefine how brands interact with consumers, making global advertising campaigns faster, more efficient, and more impactful than ever before. Whether you're a multinational corporation or a small startup, Think 1.Ai provides the tools to scale your message across borders and engage audiences in their preferred language with ease.WILBY is a pioneering artificial intelligence company specializing in language and communication solutions. Our mission is to break down language barriers and bridge the gap between cultures using cutting-edge AI technology. With a focus on accessibility, personalization, and real-time translation, we help businesses connect with global audiences in a way that's meaningful, effective, and efficient.For more information on Think 1.Ai or to schedule a demo, please visit WILBY or contact: Simon Wilby

