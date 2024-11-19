Freshlocal Launches Indiegogo Campaign To Increase Awareness Of Sustainable Gardening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FreshLocal seeks to expand marketing efforts to connect growers and buyers in building local sustainable food networks.

- Tony UrsoCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FreshLocal, LLC, has launched an Indiegogo campaign to promote sustainability, reduce food waste, and increase awareness of local growers, helping to build stronger, greener food systems. The app provides a platform for gardeners, chicken-keepers, and small farmers to connect with local buyers searching for fresh goods. By reducing food waste, lowering carbon emissions, and strengthening community connections, FreshLocal aims to transform how people access and support fresh, locally grown food.A Sustainable Solution to a Growing ProblemCommercial food production significantly contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, with the average meal traveling over 1,500 miles before reaching consumers. This reliance on long supply chains increases environmental impact through packaging waste, transportation emissions, and resource usage. Meanwhile, millions of pounds of fresh food grown locally-often in backyard gardens-go unused because growers lack the means to connect with nearby buyers.FreshLocal solves this issue by bringing growers and buyers together. The app empowers backyard gardeners, chicken-keepers, and homesteaders to list surplus produce, eggs, honey, and more. Buyers can easily discover fresh, local goods through the app. This simple connection allows growers to earn extra income while keeping food close to home, minimizing its environmental footprint.“Reducing the distance between growers and consumers is one of the simplest ways to lower food-related carbon emissions,” said Tony Urso, Founder of FreshLocal.“By helping people source their food locally, FreshLocal is creating a solution that's better for the environment, better for communities, and better for our health.”Growing Communities Through SustainabilityAccording to Co-Founder and VP of Marketing Peggy Glassman, the company plans to use social media to encourage individuals and families to grow their own food and participate in their local food systems.“FreshLocal's mission goes beyond connecting buyers and sellers-it's about fostering a movement toward self-sufficiency, reducing waste, and promoting sustainable lifestyles,” Glassman said.“We're producing content to show how people can grow their own food, save money, and even make money, while reducing dependence on commercial industries for food.”Key Eco-Benefits of the FreshLocal App🌱 Fewer Food Miles: Keeping food local reduces transportation emissions and resource usage.♻️ Reduced Food Waste: Growers can share surplus produce rather than letting it go to waste.🌍 Eco-Friendly Farming: Supporting small-scale, organic growers helps reduce reliance on industrial farming practices that deplete soil and harm ecosystems.🏡 Strengthened Local Economies: Empowering growers to earn extra income keeps money circulating within the community.💵 Lower Environmental Impact: Reducing long supply chains lowers overall environmental costs.Campaign GoalsFreshLocal's Indiegogo campaign will fund initiatives to:.Expand marketing efforts to encourage more consumers to seek local food through the app, benefiting small growers and reducing demand for long-distance food..Enhance app functionality to better support growers and buyers in creating sustainable food networks..Increase awareness in underserved communities, where local food options are often limited.Exclusive Rewards for BackersTo thank supporters, FreshLocal offers eco-conscious rewards, including:🌟 Lifetime Premium Membership: Unlimited listings for growers and producers for a one-time fee.📚 Planting Companion Guides: Tools to help growers optimize their gardens, available as printable downloads or physical products.🎉 Social Media Recognition: Website and social media acknowledgment as a Pioneer Member in support of sustainable food communities.FreshLocal: A Movement for a Greener FutureBy supporting FreshLocal, backers contribute to a larger vision of sustainability. The app reduces food waste, cuts down on packaging and transportation emissions, and helps communities rediscover the benefits of fresh, local food.“Every small step toward local food sourcing makes a big impact,” Urso said.“FreshLocal is giving communities the tools to take those steps and create a more sustainable future.”Media outlets are invited to cover FreshLocal's journey as it works to redefine how we grow, buy, and consume food.Learn More:The Indiegogo campaign is now live. For more information about FreshLocal, its mission, and how to support the campaign, visit our campaign .Media Contact:Peggy GlassmanVP, Marketing...704-301-1891Available for Download:iOS Store | Google Play Store

Anthony Urso

FreshLocal

+1 980-253-8502

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.