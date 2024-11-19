(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Revolutionary guide and his crew ready for a fun-filled adventure.

US Ghost Adventures Expands to 150 Ghost Tour Locations

Bridal party bringing the fun and fierce vibes.

Spine-Chilling Growth: Experiential Expansion Surpasses 150 Haunted Destinations Nationwide!

FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- US Ghost Adventures , a leader in haunted tours and paranormal experiences, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its operations to 150 cities nationwide. Known for providing spine-tingling, historically rich ghost tours, US Ghost Adventures now offers its unique blend of storytelling and hauntings in even more locations. This expansion brings their experiences to new cities across the country.Some of the newest US Ghost Adventures locations include:Arlington, TX - Arlington GhostsAugusta, GA – Augusta GhostsBoise, ID – Boise GhostsCape May, NJ - Cape May Continental GhostColorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Ghost ToursColumbia, SC – Soda City GhostsColumbus, OH – Columbus GhostsCorpus Christi, TX - Corpus Christi GhostsFort Myers, FL - Fort Myers GhostsJackson, MS - Jackson GhostsLexington, KY – Lexington GhostsLittle Rock, AR – Little Rock GhostsMesa, AZ - Mesa GhostsOklahoma City, OK – Oklahoma City GhostsOmaha, NE - Omaha GhostsPalm Springs, CA - Palm Springs GhostsPasadena, CA - Pasadena GhostsSanta Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara GhostsSanta Fe, NM - Sante Fe GhostsScottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale GhostsTallahassee, FL – Treacherous Tallahassee Ghost TourTulsa, OK - Heartland Haunts Tulsa Ghost TourWaco, TX - Waco GhostsWaikiki, HI - Waikiki GhostsWinston-Salem, NC - Winston Salem Colonial HauntsClick for a full list of the new locations .“We are thrilled to expand our tours to 150 locations, allowing us to share the haunted histories of even more cities,” said Lance Zaal, Founder and Owner of US Ghost Adventures.“Our tours are designed to offer an immersive, educational experience that reveals the stories and legends that make these places so hauntingly memorable.”Each tour is led by a local expert guide knowledgeable about the city's history and hauntings. This ensures an engaging and authentic experience for both locals and tourists. Tours are held nightly and start at an affordable rate, with reservations available on usghostadventures.ABOUT US GHOST ADVENTURESUS Ghost Adventures currently conducts ghost tours in over 100 cities across the United States and operates some of the nation's most historic and haunted locations, including the Lizzie Borden House and the Villisca Axe Murder House. With a mission to uncover and share the true stories of America's most haunted sites, US Ghost Adventures offers immersive experiences combining history, storytelling, and the thrill of the paranormal. For more information, visit usghostadventures.

Nika Watkins

US Ghost Adventures

+1 404-808-1605

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.