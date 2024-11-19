NACCO INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
Date
11/19/2024 1:46:13 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CLEVELAND, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC ) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 22.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid December 16, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024.
About NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco or get investor information at .
****
SOURCE NACCO Industries
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN19112024003732001241ID1108903011
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.