Cayosoft Joins The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayosoft Inc. , a leader in Microsoft management and security, today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security to better defend our mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats.

Cayosoft Guardian aligns tightly with MISA's mission and is available on The Microsoft Commercial Marketplace. A comprehensive change management solution for Microsoft cloud and on-premises infrastructure, Cayosoft Guardian continuously collects the history of all changes and provides interactive search, prebuilt and custom reports, alerts, and manual and automated rollback. When customers choose Microsoft Intune for modern device management, Cayosoft Guardian ensures change management, operational efficiency, resiliency, and compliance.

“Since 2021, there's been a 172% increase in Active Directory (AD) forest outages resulting from malicious or unintended activity in enterprise environments,” said Robert Bobel, founder and CEO, Cayosoft.“We cannot afford these incidents to become the norm when 90% of all large enterprises employ AD for their operations. Working together with Microsoft to guard against cybersecurity threats, Cayosoft Guardian identifies and reverts malicious changes in hybrid AD before being exploited.”

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.“Our members, like Cayosoft, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.

