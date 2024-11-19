Liber & Co. Unveils Updated Branding And Expanded Facilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cocktail featuring Raspberry Gum Syrup

Liber & Co. announces new 21,000 sq ft state-of-the-art facility, custom glass bottles with anti-drip spout, refreshed branding, and new website.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Liber & Co., the celebrated producer of premium cocktail syrups, proudly announces an exciting brand update initiative that reflects their commitment to product quality and innovation. This evolution includes a brand new state-of-the-art facility, a custom-designed bottle with an integrated no-drip pour spout, refreshed branding that honors their origins, and enhanced production capabilities for new product development and product line extensions.New Custom FacilityLiber & Co. is thrilled to introduce their brand new 21,000 square foot custom facility, designed to elevate their production processes and meet rapidly growing demand. This cutting-edge space allows them to improve their already unrivaled quality standards while also significantly increasing their production capacity. This investment reflects their continued dedication to crafting the finest cocktail ingredients sourced from the highest quality producers available.Innovative Bottle DesignIn response to customer feedback and their commitment to providing the best user experience, they are launching a newly designed bottle equipped with a conveniently integrated anti-drip pour spout. This feature ensures clean and precise pouring, making it more enjoyable for mixologists and home bartenders alike to craft perfect cocktails every time. The custom bottle also features a more ergonomic neck profile for improved handling and ease-of-use.“It was important to us that we return value back to our customers by taking the opportunity to make some adjustments they've asked for over the years, such as a solution for sticky pouring. No one likes a mess, and we hated the idea that sticky Liber bottles were detracting from customer experience. We hope our new packaging not only looks fantastic, but also elevates the drink making process.” -ChrisElevated BrandingTheir refreshed branding pays homage to their roots while signaling their forward-thinking approach. The new look encapsulates the essence of Liber & Co., combining their tradition of excellence with a more contemporary, sophisticated aesthetic. This brand refresh is also a celebration of Liber, the Roman god of fine drinks and good times, who will feature more prominently in the brand's marketing efforts into the future.“This brand evolution is incredibly exciting. We've heard from customers for years that the look and feel of our brand resonated, so we knew we had to be careful with alterations. But we also knew that our brand had so much more to say and that an evolution was necessary to make that happen. We think this brand refresh conveys the uncompromising quality of Liber & Co. products.” -AdamExpanded Product LineThe expanded facility and new bottling line offers an improved capability of developing new products and product line extensions. This expansion enables them to continue innovating and offering their customers an even wider array of best-in-class syrups, crafted with the same dedication to quality ingredients and superior taste, along with exciting line extensions such as cocktail bitters and liqueurs.“Our new facility represents the culmination of an incredible amount of planning and hard work by our amazing team. We couldn't be more thrilled to begin this next phase of our business's journey in a new home that allows us to continue to serve our customers with what they need to elevate their cocktail game!” -RobertAbout Liber & Co.Founded in Austin, TX, Liber & Co. has built a reputation for producing the highest quality premium cocktail syrups using the finest raw ingredients. Their mission is to elevate the cocktail experience for both professional bartenders and home bartending enthusiasts. They remain committed to quality, innovation, and honoring the craft of cocktail making and culinary creativity.For more information about their brand refresh and new product offerings, please visit their website or contact them here .

