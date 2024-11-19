Ficohsa Celebrates Women's Entrepreneurship Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Financial Services Group Renews Commitment to Female-led Businesses Across Central America

- Francis Cruz, small business ownerTEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of Women's Entrepreneurship Day , Ficohsa reflects on the remarkable achievements of women entrepreneurs in Central America while reaffirming its dedication to further empowering women in business. Serving 2.5 million clients, over 57% of whom are women, Ficohsa is a key driver of economic development across the region. Ficohsa supports nearly 25,000 SMEs through 5,000 service points, advancing financial inclusion and creating growth opportunities for women-led businesses. However, there is still much work to be done. Ficohsa is committed to building a future where every woman in Central America has the resources, training, and support needed to achieve her dreams and contribute to the region's economic growth.Empowering Women through Financial Inclusion and InnovationSince its inception, Ficohsa's Mujeres Adelante (Women Forward) program has been a cornerstone of Ficohsa's commitment to women's economic empowerment. Starting with just over 5,000 clients in 2021, the program has now grown to serve 7,529 women entrepreneurs, reflecting a 41% increase in women clients across Consumer and Business Banking. Ficohsa has also distributed over 5,000 POS terminals to women-led businesses, providing them with the tools to streamline operations, increase revenue, and drive business growth, particularly in underserved areas.“Our work with Mujeres Adelante has shown us the impact that targeted financial support can have in transforming not just businesses but entire communities,” said Camilo Atala, President of Ficohsa.“While we celebrate the successes of our clients, we are also deeply aware of the challenges that remain. Investing in women is about investing in the future of Central America.”Supporting Women Entrepreneurs Through Training and NetworkingBeyond financial products, Ficohsa's Mujeres Adelante program equips female entrepreneurs with the skills and confidence to thrive. Over 4,000 women have participated in Ficohsa's dedicated training sessions to strengthen their financial and business management skills, and more than 1,300 spaces at fairs have been offered to help women expand their networks and market reach.Francis Cruz transformed her business, Comercial Francis, from a small home operation into a thriving retail outlet in Comayaguela.“With the loans and lines of credit that Ficohsa has granted me, I've been able to invest in merchandise and grow my capital year after year,” Cruz shared.“Thanks to the trust that Ficohsa has placed in me and the financial products and services they've provided, I've achieved many goals, both in my business and personally.”Expanding Mujeres Adelante to Meet Growing DemandIn response to the overwhelming success of Mujeres Adelante in Honduras, Ficohsa recently expanded the program to Guatemala-part of Ficohsa's commitment to double its SME loan portfolio to $910 million over the next five years, with a special focus on women-led businesses. By broadening access to credit, insurance, and savings products designed for women, Ficohsa is making strides to foster an inclusive, resilient economy across the region. This milestone reinforces Ficohsa's role as a leader in fostering gender equality through economic empowerment.The CEO of Banco Ficohsa Guatemala, Juan Miró, stated,“We know that one of the most effective ways to contribute to the growth of our economy is to provide women entrepreneurs with training, financing, and secure market access. We are excited to expand Mujeres Adelante to Guatemala.”Looking to the FutureAs a signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles-a set of guidelines for businesses on empowering women in the workplace, marketplace, and community-and the UN Global Compact, which promotes responsible business practices, Ficohsa upholds international standards for gender equality in business. With over half of Ficohsa's 1.8 million clients being women, the bank recognizes both the progress made and the work that lies ahead, helping to build a more inclusive and equitable financial ecosystem across Central America.“Investing in women is not only the right thing to do-it's the smart thing to do,” continued Camilo Atala.“Our commitment is steadfast: we will continue to create pathways for women entrepreneurs to grow, innovate, and lead, strengthening the economy for all.”About FicohsaFicohsa is the leading bank in Honduras and ranks among the top financial institutions in Central America, with a presence in the United States, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, and El Salvador. Dedicated to financial inclusion, economic growth, and social development, Ficohsa offers a wide range of banking, insurance, and financial products to over 2.5 million clients.

