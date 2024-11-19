Nominations Open For Inland Empire Health Plan's Living The Mission Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nomination window for the 2025 Living the Mission Awards, presented by Inland Empire Plan (IEHP), is now open.

Regional providers, community partner organizations, and entities striving to create pathways to optimal health for all are eligible for consideration in three categories: the Inspire Award, the Vibrant Health Award and the Creativity & Innovation Award.

Each award's criteria includes actions and contributions that embody IEHP's mission, vision and values. A full list of criteria can be found at iehp. Nominations can be submitted through Jan. 31, 2025. Online nomination forms are available by clicking the green button under each respective category.

"The Mission Awards honor the work being done to create a healthier Inland Empire," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "We look forward to recognizing the individuals and organizations who are making a positive community impact through health education, advocacy and innovation."

Winners are announced at the annual Mission Conference, which will be held on May 9, 2025, at IEHP's campus in Rancho Cucamonga.

Previous award recipients include physician Dr. Romeo Jamil and organizations such as Young Visionaries, Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County, and Healthcare in Action.

In addition to the three award categories open for nomination, IEHP will also present two Optimal Care Awards, which are based upon the health plan's review of clinical outcome data.

For questions or to learn more, send an email to [email protected] .

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fourth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

